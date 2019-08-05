Liverpool poised to sign Adrian after Simon Mignolet leaves

Liverpool have identified former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian as the man to replace the outgoing Simon Mignolet as Alisson Becker's number two, according to a host of reports.

Adrian was released by the Hammers at the start of the summer, so is available on a free transfer.

Southampton's Alex McCarthy was also strongly linked, and according to Goal Liverpool were offered Jack Butland by Stoke City, but they have decided to move for Adrian.

The club will look to wrap-up the deal swiftly ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

Change in Mignolet stance

Mignolet, who joined Liverpool in 2013, looked set to remain at Anfield after receiving plenty of praise for maintaining his professionalism as he watched from the sidelines.

But Club Brugge offered to meet their asking price, and the player wanted the move back to his homeland given the assurances of significantly greater gametime.

The Belgian First Division team confirmed the signing this morning, less than 24 hours after the stopper was named in the matchday squad for the Community Shield.

Mignolet made a total of 204 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

Another experienced back-up

Adrian joined West Ham from Real Betis in 2013 and went onto make 20 Premier League appearances in his debut season.

He was between the sticks almost throughout a memorable 2015/16 campaign in which they qualified for Europe, finishing ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea.

But in subsequent seasons he faced a real battle for the number one spot against the likes of Darren Randolph and Joe Hart, and eventually he fell to a firm second in the pecking order behind Lukasz Fabianksi.

The Spaniard was restricted to just five appearances last season, all of which were in the cup competitions.

Nonetheless, he has well over a century of Premier League games under his belt, and it is this experience which Liverpool value most in their understudy.

He can expect the occasional run-out over the coming year, with Jurgen Klopp likely to chop and change as his team juggle six different competitions.