Chelsea on the opening day: A look at some of the most memorable moments

Chelsea will kick-off the 2019/20 Premier League season at Old Trafford versus Manchester United.

The Blues have come into the campaign with a new manager and a limited transfer window with the embargo placed on the club.

Opening day fixtures have thrown up a vast amount of memorable moments for the Chelsea faithful, with a mix of both highs and lows throughout the Premier League years.

Here are some of the most notable ones.

The Special One makes his mark

Sunday will not be the first time these two Premier League titans will lock horns to start the season.

In 2004, Stamford Bridge hosted the two sides as Jose Mourinho made his managerial debut in England, getting the better of Sir Alex Ferguson at the first time of asking.

'The Special One' gave debuts to Didier Drogba, Petr Cech and Paulo Ferreira following his £90 million pound shopping spree in the summer, but it was one of the old guard, Eidur Gudjohnsen, who bundled home the game's only goal after 14 minutes.

Despite a depleted squad, United enjoyed vast periods of possession, but were caught out by a devastating counter attack which became synonymous with the two-time Champions League winner.

The performance perhaps foreshadowed Mourinho's approach to big games throughout his tenure in West London, which would turn out to be extremely successful.

Chelsea would go on to win their first league title in 50 years, and concede only 15 goals all season.

Capitulation under Conte

After being crowned Premier League champions in emphatic style, turmoil ensued just one game into Antonio Conte's title defence.

In fact, just 14 minutes into the season alarm bells were ringing, as Gary Cahill was sent off for a clumsy lunging challenge.

From here, Chelsea conceded three goals in 19 minutes as they were stunned by Sean Dyche's Burnley going into the break.

New signing Alvaro Morata and David Luiz both found the net in the second half, but Cesc Fabregas' late red card piled more misery as the Blues fell short.

An indicator of how things were not going to be easy as far as retaining the title, Chelsea added numerous more embarrassing results throughout the campaign as they slumped to a 5th placed finish, ultimately costing Conte his job.

The Tinkerman works his magic

Chelsea came into the 2002/03 season following a sixth placed finish the season before, and only £500,000 spent in the summer.

Despite this, fans were optimistic with the emergence of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink the season before.

However, the Blues found themselves 2-0 down against 10-man Charlton on opening day, and under pressure manager Claudio Ranieri found himself in a sticky situation.

Moments like these are where 'The Tinkerman' nickname originates from, as he took a gamble to bring on youth product Carlton Cole for Gianfranco Zola, who had already scored, to bring the Blues back into the game.

Cole scored a remarkable solo goal to level the game six minutes from time, before Frank Lampard stole all three points from the Addicks with a minute to play.

Ranieri would continue to show faith in his entire squad with numerous tactical changes throughout the season, as Chelsea secured Champions League football with a final day victory over Liverpool.

Crespo spares Blues Blushes

After conquering the Premier League in his first season, Mourinho insisted his side were not letting up, as they spent nearly £60 million boosting their already impressive squad.

However, it was Hernan Crespo, previously on loan to AC Milan, who was the hero of the hour in August 2005.

Chelsea had travelled to the JJB Stadium to welcome Wigan Athletic to the Premier League, however were far from their best and found themselves headed for a humbling 0-0 draw.

However the Argentine striker, who was on a second half substitute, cracked home a stunning effort from the edge of the area to break the hearts of Wigan fans who were pleading for the final whistle.

After the game an apologetic Mourinho admitted they were lucky, but the result sparked an unbelievable season for the Blues, as they won 17 of their first 19 games on the way to retaining their crown.

Drogba tames the Tigers

With the acquisition of Carlo Ancelotti at Stamford Bridge in 2009, expectations were high for the Blues to end the era of dominance held by Ferguson’s United.

As the very first Premier League fixture of the season came towards a close, a resolute Hull City looked set to earn a valuable point at Stamford Bridge.

Enter Drogba, who would go on to win the Golden Boot this season.

The Ivorian added to his first half free-kick with an extraordinary cross-cum-shot which looped into the net to send Stamford Bridge into raptures.

Despite a hint of luck with this particular strike, Chelsea notched up 103 goals throughout the season in a thoroughly entertaining campaign which resulted in another title win.