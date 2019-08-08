Newcastle Sign Swedish Defender Krafth

Emil Krafth becomes Newcastle United's fourth summer signing and their first major move on Deadline Day.

The Swedish international defender has signed from Ligue 1 club Amiens after impressing for the French club last season, as well as playing a part in his country's run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

He will compete with Javier Manquillo and DeAndre Yedlin for the right-back berth at the club, offering welcome support in that position.

He is able to move up into midfield and contribute to attacks from the wing, which would suit the current 3-5-2 system adopted by the club during pre-season and could be in contention to make his debut on Sunday against Arsenal.

Premier League dream

The defender told the NUFC website of his delight to finally complete the deal: "It feels really good. It's been a busy couple of days, but finally I'm here. I'm very happy to sign for Newcastle and I can't wait to start training with the guys," he said.

​​​​​Newcastle may not be done yet today, as a return for Andy Carroll has been mooted by both The Daily Mail and Sky Sports.

Further outgoings are to be expected, with Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aaron's and Jacob Murphy likely to leave on loan.

"When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course, you are happy. I know Newcastle is a big club, so I'm very happy to sign here and to be here right now.

"It’s a good moment in my career to take a step forward. The plans Newcastle had for me, I felt like they was fitting me perfectly, so that was why I chose Newcastle."

Bruce happy with his latest arrival

Steve Bruce also spoke to the Club's website of his joy in bringing in yet another defender: "We're pleased to bring him here," Bruce said.

"He turned 25 last week and has great experience, with more than 20 caps for Sweden and having played in the top flight in three different countries.

"He's a good height for a full-back, speaks excellent English and is a very good player.

"He's a really good acquisition."