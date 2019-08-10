Watford 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Andone and Maupay round off an emphatic victory against lacklustre Hornets

Brighton & Hove Albion got off to the perfect start under Graham Potter with an emphatic 3-0 away win over Watford.

Goals from Florin Andone and Neal Maupay added to the misery in what was a lacklustre performance by Javi Gracia's men.

It was the dream start for Potter who got his tactics and substitutions absolutely perfect as his visiting side proved a class above the Hornets.

Story of the game

Martín Montoya produced the first effort on goal but his strike from 15-yards out was comfortably saved by Ben Foster.

The Seagulls were growing in comfort as they began to pressure the Watford backline as Davy Pröpper tried his luck from distance but the effort whistled just over the bar.

Just before the half-hour mark, Brighton punished a lacklustre Watford.

A delightful chipped cross was not dealt with by José Holebas before being sent back across the box by Pascal Groß before Abdoulaye Doucouré converted into his own net.

A deserved lead for Potters' travelling Gulls who were looking dangerous on every attack.

Watford were slowly beginning to force their way into the game through a few sloppy errors by Potter's men but also setting themselves up to be caught on the counter.

Brighton's only drawback was their lack of pace on the counter which was making it difficult for them to punish the home side.

Despite a half time change from Javi Gracia, it was the visiting side which continued to look the most dangerous on the attack.

Potter had clearly instructed his two wing-backs to push up the field which was forcing Watford deep into their own half.

However, their growing comfort almost cost them as some sloppy play gave Andre Gray the chance to equalise but a super save from Matt Ryan saved Solly March's blushes.

The Hornets appealed for a handball inside the area from Roberto Pereyra free-kick but it was dismissed by both Craig Pawson and VAR.

Florin Andone was introduced just after the hour mark and doubled their lead with his first touch of the ball.

Propper's superb cross was converted by the Romanian at the front post and providing Graham Potter's side a well deserved 2-0 lead.

Potter's substitutions were really paying off after Neal Maupay rounded Foster to finish off a stunning win.

Takeaways from the game

Gulls positive in attack

It was refreshing to watch Brighton away from home and actually proving a threat. Graham Potter clearly has infused an attacking threat to his side since taking the reins whilst also keeping it tight at the back.

Brighton were happy to allow Watford to push forward as they then attempted to press and catch the Hornets on the counter-attack where they posed a slow Watford backline plenty of problems.

Watford too predictable in attack

In comparison to the visiting side, Watford were slow and predictable on the attack.

Barring the chance Gray had from 10-yards out, Brighton were always able to reset their defence and prepare for the Watford attack.

Gerard Deulofeu was pulled off at half-time with a potential injury but the forward provided little if any attacking threat whilst on the pitch.

Credit to Graham Potter

It must be remembered this is only the first game, however, the victory has to go down to Potter.

Brighton were by far the more comfortable of the two sides in every aspect of the game and Potter had clearly sent them out with a gameplan to catch Watford on the counter-attack.

To add to the gameplan, his man-management proved the decisive factor in securing the win as bringing Andone and Maupay on was a masterstroke.