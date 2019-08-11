The Warm Down: West Ham show promise despite heavy defeat to Manchester City

West Ham got their 2019/20 Premier League season underway in a very expected manner, by losing to Manchester City by five goals to nil.



Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring before Raheem Sterling scored his first hat-trick of the season, with Sergio Aguero adding one from a penalty.

Record signing living up to expectations

Sebastien Haller started his West Ham career very well, scoring once and assisting three times during the club's pre-season fixtures.



And it looks like he carried his form into the Premier League.



In the first half, the Frenchman completed 18 passes out of 18 attempted, as he was the Hammers' main threat in both build-up and when trying to threaten Ederson's goal, as he was the first West Ham player to register a shot on target.



Even though he wasn't as effective in the second half, it was mainly due to Man City running the game and not him performing worse. He continued to be a nuisance to both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, with his strength alone being enough to create a big opportunity, but unfortunately, Chicharito's effort and Manuel Lanzini's rebound from inside the box were palmed away by Ederson.



If he can keep playing as he did against the arguably best team in the world, he might become one of the signings of the summer.

Left-back spot West Ham's biggest weakness?

Even though Arthur Masuaku's first-team spot looked to be unthreatened after Aaron Cresswell's horrendous pre-season performances, it certainly will be now after the Englishman's disastrous game that only exposed his flaws even more.



But then that leaves a big question. What if Masuaku gets injured?



Cresswell proved yet again that he's not up to standard in every aspect of the game, which should open the second spot to Ben Johnson. The 19-year-old impressed massively during pre-season as he's capable of playing on both flanks of the defensive line.



His versatility would also open an additional spot on the substitute bench as Manuel Pellegrini wouldn't need to pick a left-back and a right-back anymore, but only Johnson instead.