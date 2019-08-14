Chair in for breakthrough season at QPR?

A transformed Queens Park Rangers have got off to a solid start to the new season under Mark Warburton, sitting fourth after the opening two games of the season and into the second round of the Carabao Cup after an exciting encounter at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday night.

QPR hosted fellow Championship rivals Bristol City in a game that needed penalties to decide the outcome after a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Nahki Wells, Ilias Chair and Ryan Manning all got their first goals of the season for Rangers, who made eight changes to the side that came back to draw against Huddersfield last Saturday. Warburton told the official club website after the game:

“Talk is cheap but I honestly said to the players before the game that if this was my team for Saturday I would have no qualms. We have to have competition all over the park, you have to trust your players and they showed tonight their quality.”

After last season’s struggles QPR look to be playing with a bit more confidence, especially the younger players in the team.

The club has some exciting young talent that seem to be thriving under Warburton in the first team. Ebere Eze, who scored a fantastic goal on the opening day at Stoke is looking hungry and Chair, who got only his second goal for the club on Tuesday night, could be in for a breakthrough season.

The midfielder who can play on either wing, but preferably just behind the striker, impressed whilst on loan at Stevenage last season, scoring some well-taken goals from range.

Chair was born in Belgium but represents Morocco at under-23 level. With Warburton favouring youth in his line-up, it could present Chair with the chance to impress in West London this season, as they look to break back into the promised land.