VAVEL's Scottish League Two Game Week Three Roundup

Cove Rangers 3 Cowdenbeath 2

Cove’s unbeaten start to the season continued at Balmoral Stadium with an injury-time win over Cowdenbeath. Jamie Masson put Cove ahead after 17 minutes and the lead was nearly doubled three minutes later as Harry Milne had a goal ruled out for handball. Declan Glass doubled Cove’s lead with an impressive strike after 60 minutes, but the drama would truly start soon after.

In the 67th minute, Fraser Mullen would convert a penalty after a foul by Connor Scully to bring the Blue Brazil back into the game before David Cox equalised ten minutes later. The two sides would see the game start to seem to be winding to a draw before Declan Glass would win the game in the 91st minute with a 25-yard strike into the top corner. The win keeps Cove top of League Two on goal difference, with an impressive 12 goals scored in their first three games and, having also confirmed the signing of Fraser Fyvie today, the club’s strong start looks set to continue, as they remain well placed to mount their predicted title tilt.

Annan Athletic 3 Albion Rovers 2

Annan also remains unbeaten and even with Cove on points after a topsy turvy game a Galabank against a spirited Albion side. Rovers would take the lead after only 12 minutes with Lewis Wilson first to get to the ball after Smart Osadolor saw his shot parried by Aaron Taylor.

By the end of the first half, however, Annan would be ahead. First, Steve Swinglehurst took advantage of Albion’s failure to defend a long throw to poke home. Veteran striker Christian Nade would then double their tally 8 minutes later before Aron Lynas would concede an own goal on 35 minutes to put Annan 3-1 up. Euan East would grab a consolation from the penalty spot on 64 minutes after Matthew Douglas handballed and, while Albion had a couple of chances to bring things level, most notably from Lynas, Annan kept their noses in front for the win.

Edinburgh City 1 Stirling Albion 0

Stirling Albion’s poor start to the season continued in the nation’s capital in an exciting game. Edinburgh City would hit the woodwork three times in the first half from Alex Harris, Conrad Balatoni and, finally, Blair Henderson before Stirling would see a goal disallowed for offside and then see Kevin Nicoll hit the bar.

The goal itself came early in the second half as Alex Harris would set up Robbie McIntyre to tap home after 47 minutes. City would stay on top for much of the rest of the half to consign Stirling Albion to their third successive defeat as they remain both goalless and pointless this season.

Elgin City 0 Stenhousemuir 1

Stenhousemuir managed their first win since returning to League Two over Elgin at Borough Briggs. Stenny would have the best of the first half with Mark McGuigan spurning a pair of chances as Elgin keeper Tom McHale denied him well on both occasions. It would take until the 69th minute for Stenhousemuir to get the game’s only goal as captain Andy Munro hit home after a cut back from Jamie McKernon. Elgin would apply some pressure but Stenny were able to see the game out to rise to seventh in the table, level on points with Elgin

Brechin City 0 Queen’s Park 3

Queen’s Park remained unbeaten after a convincing win over pointless Brechin thanks to a virtuoso performance from David Galt. Queen’s Park would be up within ten minutes after Galt set up Kieran Moore to score from close range. Moore would then turn provider in the 19th minute, setting up Galt to crash a strike in off the inside of the post.

Early in the second half, Galt would then be fouled in the box to earn a penalty kick but saw Salim Kouider-Aissa hit his penalty off the post and be cleared. Tommy Block would put the icing on the cake on 82 minutes, assisted by, who else, David Galt. Queen’s Park moved up to second, having only conceded once so far this season