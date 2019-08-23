Guardiola hints that Cancelo could be played in a more attacking role

With the strength in depth at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is often left with selection dilemmas, as he tries to balance the game time of many of his star men.

Ahead of this weekends game vs AFC Bournemouth, the City boss has hinted as to how he will balance the playtime of Kyle Walker along with fellow right-sided fullback, and new signing, Joao Cancelo.

"He can play on both sides and as a winger, too"

When City opted to sign yet another world-class full-back, questions were straight away asked as to where he would fit into this star-studded squad. Guardiola has today provided answers.

“Normally he is used on the right,” started the City boss, "He can play on the left. He played there at Juventus many times. He can play on both sides and as a winger, too."

Since joining City, Guardiola has spent hundreds of millions on full-backs, clearly showing the importance that he values in the position.

City now have two of the best right-backs in Europe, although Guardiola hinted further that this won't be the only position he will play for the Blues. “He started as a winger in the younger age groups, so he can play in several positions."

Even stronger this season?

As well as the quality in the City squad, Guardiola knows that balancing playtime is also crucial if City are to fight on all fronts late into the season, just like they did last campaign.

With Cancelo joining, the champions now have even further cover at the highest level, something which the boss said was needed. "We think about him (Cancelo) as a full-back because Kyle Walker cannot play every three days. It’s impossible.”

Rodri has also been brought in, giving City more cover in midfield and bolstering arguably the strongest squad in Europe even further.

Many backed City for the quadruple in last season, although they fell short in the UEFA Champions League. 2018/19 was a huge success, although, with an incredible squad and clear plan in place at the Etihad, City fans will be optimistic their team can go one better this campaign.