Scottish League One Review: Favourites Falkirk stumble allowing Rovers to go top

50-year-old Clyde boss Danny Lennon made the headlines this week when he subbed himself on against Celtic Colts in the Scottish Challenge Cup but it will be Saturday's result that he'll be keen to focus on. This time he kept the tracksuit on and watched from the side as his plucky side saw off Ray McKinnon's below-par Falkirk side.

A tidy finish from Mark Lamont after a fast-paced counter-attack was enough to secure victory and with it move Clyde away from bottom spot in the table.

The side were evenly matched throughout but it was the home side's day.

Rovers rise to see off Montrose

Raith Rovers went two points clear at the summit after their comprehensive 3-0 victory over now bottom side Montrose.

Last weeks' 3-2 defeat at the hands of Stranraer sparked a spikey post-match interview from Rovers gaffer John McGlynn who took exception to some questions asked by the clubs in house media team. All will be forgotten this week though after a solid, well deserved 3 points.

The home side always looked in control of the game but had to be patient, with the deadlock not being broken until the 80th minute allowing the pressure to ease and further goals to be added.

16-year-old Kieron Bowie finished calmly inside the box before James Gullan put the game beyond Montrose with a second. There was even time for that free-scoring man known only as "trialist" to get his name on the score sheet and do himself no harm of landing a deal at Starks Park.

Jim Duffy's Dumbarton sit outside of the top 4 on goal difference only but their early-season form will be pleasing to their former Dundee boss. A double from Isaac Layne and a long-range strike from on-loan Morton man Reghan Tunility helped the sons see off Stranraer despite the visitors taking the lead midway through the first half.

Elsewhere there was a single goal victory for Peterhead over Forfar thanks to a Jack Leitch header and East Fife registered their first league victory of the campaign seeing off Airdrie 4-1 with goals from Davidson, Watt, Dunsmore and Agnew.

Raith sit top with Falkirk, Forfar and Airdrie occupying the playoff spots in the race for promotion. At the bottom, Montrose are cut adrift with Clyde and Stranraer directly above.

Full Results

Clyde 1-0 Falkirk

Dumbarton 3-1 Stranraer

East Fife 4-1 Airdrieonians

Peterhead 1-0 Forfar Athletic

Raith Rovers 3-0 Montrose