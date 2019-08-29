Chelsea vs Sheffield United: The last five meetings

Frank Lampard will be hoping to build from his first win in the Premier League as Chelsea manager in their upcoming game against newly promoted Sheffield United.

Both teams have taken just one win from their opening three matches since the commencement of the new campaign. So, what have the last five meetings between the two sides told us about what might unravel on Saturday?

Chelsea 3-0 Sheff United: Premier League- 2007

That’s right. The last league meeting between the two sides came way back in 2007. Once a Premier League regular, United haven’t featured in the Premier League for 12 years.

It was a game Chelsea dominated from start to finish. Andriy Shevchenko scored after just four minutes before Salomon Kalou and Michael Ballack later added to the scoring. The win only further cemented Chelsea’s league position in second where they finished, behind champions Manchester United.

Phil Jagielka was part of the defence that conceded three goals in United’s last visit to Stamford Bridge. The centre-back returned the Blades at start of this season and will be hoping for a very different outcome on Saturday.

Sheff United 0-2 Chelsea: Premier League- 2006

Chelsea performed the double over Saturday’s opposition in their final season in the Premier League. At Bramall Lane, which is already proving to be quite the fortress this season, Chelsea proved comfortable victors.

A certain Chelsea midfielder, in the form of Lampard, got the Blues underway before Ballack’s finish secured the three points. The last two fixtures are the only two that the Blades have failed to score against Chelsea since their FA Cup meeting in 1992.

Chelsea 3-2 Sheff United: Premier League- 1994

In a team featuring the likes of Dennis Wise and Frank Sinclair, Chelsea’s old Stamford Bridge proved all too imposing for United once again. After having taken the lead twice in the match, a late brace from Mark Stein gave Chelsea the first of their three-match run against the Blades.

The win for Chelsea ended a torrid run of four straight defeats to United spanning over just over a year.

Sheff United 1-0 Chelsea: Premier League- 1993

November 1993 was the last time the Blades managed to defeat Chelsea. Willie Falconer scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure their latest win against the Blues. The imposing Bramall Lane was all too much for Chelsea; they will be hoping the new atmosphere generated at Stamford Bridge with Lampard’s arrival will give them a similar boost as United’s home support has helped them so far this season.

It was the only time in the last nine meetings that Chelsea hadn’t managed to score against Saturday’s opposition.

Sheff United 4-2 Chelsea: Premier League- 1993

1947 was the last time, before May 1993, that Chelsea conceded four or more goals to Sheffield United. Andy Scott, Paul Rogers and a brace from Dane Whitehouse put them 4-0 up after just 48 minutes.

Chelsea rallied with two goals in as many minutes from David Lee and Andy Townsend in the 85th and 86th minute but couldn’t manage to pull off the most unlikely of comebacks.