Frank Lampard defends Chelsea defence and substitutions after Sheffield United draw

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has defended his tactical choices after drawing 2-2 with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Blues had orginally gone 2-0 up in the first-half thanks to another brilliant brace from in-form striker Tammy Abraham.

The home side conceded early on in the second-half to a Callum Robinson finish.

A Kurt Zouma own-goal then completed the comeback with just a few minutes to play.

Post-match, the Blues boss voiced his opinion on the defensive display that saw his side go from a potential comfortable win, to an unwanted collapse at home.

"It is not the defence, it is conceding as a team," Lampard explained to the Chelsea website. "So the lack of concentration or mistakes for the goals are moments when you defend as a team, as much as you attack as a team.

“We concede because we switch off in a game that should be comfortably seen out at 2-0 up. That is not to disrespect Sheffield United, 2-0 is not the end of the story.

"I was clear with the players at half-time that this can either be 3-0, and okay then this could be nice, or a potential 2-2 on our hands and the disappointing fact is the first goal as much as anything because that allowed it to happen. We only have ourselves to look at as a group, not individuals."

Youngest ever Premier League Chelsea side

The manager was also, yet again, brought to the attention of the squad’s youthful average age and was questioned on his substitution choice. "I could not care less that we have the youngest team in Chelsea Premier League history," Lampard retorted. "It was a real plus last week, and the fact it was young today I don’t think relates at all.

"[The substitution] was not bold because it was one for one in both positions. [Mateo] Kovacic was on his haunches and blatantly tired. Billy Gilmour is a midfield player who I had on the bench.

"Michy [Batshuayi] was to bring some energy where Tammy had been our best player in the game clearly. Other people can make what they want with that but I wasn’t being clever at 2-1, I was trying to see the game out.

‘I have faith in Billy to come though. He is going to have a big future but we have an injury to N’Golo [Kante] in midfield who we all know is a fantastic player for us and Billy is on the bench, as simple as that. We have a ban and the squad is what the squad is."

Tomori over Christensen

The choice of the starting XI also came under fire, as the Blues boss looked to explain his decisions further, specifically concerning Andreas Christensen's replacement.

"[Fikayo] Tomori played very well for me last year and is training at a really high level and I have competition at centre-back and he deserved to play," Lampard stated. "I thought he played well. It was just a choice.

"We can isolate goals and talk about centre-backs or whoever. It is about teams and when we score goals it is sometimes because of a centre-back moving the ball quickly. I am confident and trust completely the four centre-backs I have. We are just in a moment now where we need to obviously to stop conceding so many goals.

"I am trying to work all over the team to get the right combination and [Antonio] Rudiger now is fit after the international break so he gives me another choice."

Guess who's (maybe) back?

Off the back of the news of players returning to fitness, the Chelsea manager was also able to give an update on the potential return of a world class player.

"I'm hoping N’Golo [Kante] will be back for Wolves. The medical team have said to me that with no setbacks he should be, and that will be a big boost. Pedro should be training by the middle of this week, so he should be fine for Wolves too."