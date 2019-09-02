Chelsea’s Baba Rahman moves to RCD Mallorca

Baba Rahman has joined newly promoted La Liga club RCD Mallorca on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

This comes somewhat as a surprise after the full-back penned a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

With Marco Alonso seemingly out of favour with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Baba could have been a decent second option to Emerson Palmieri.

But this wasn’t the case, and the Ghana international has struggled to establish himself in England after a good debut season, where he made 23 appearances across all competitions.

RCD Mallorca’s rise

After a six-year absence from La Liga, Real Mallorca were promoted to the Spanish top division by overturning a 2-0 deficit to beat Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 on aggregate.

They won the second-leg fixture 3-0 in the Segunda Division play-off final to seal back-to-back promotions.

One of the keys to their recent success has been playing at their home ground, Estadi de San Moix.

Vincente Moreno's side have made it their fortress with 15 wins, this past season, and only two defeats.

They've had the second-best home record in the division and netted 35 times in front of their home support.

Baba Rahman’s Career to Date

Baba’s career started at Dreams FC of the Ghana Division Two. The left-back wasn’t noticed until his playing time with Asante Kotoko, who he transferred to for one season, then teams such as Manchester City and Arsenal made enquiries.

However, Rahman chose to sign with newly promoted Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga on 12th June 2012. After his time there, he moved on to Augsburg and made 108 tackles, more than any other player in the 2014/15 Bundesliga season.

He would leave Germany to sign with Chelsea on a five-year deal. During his first season with the London based club, he played 23 games.

However, after a bright start, Rahman was sent on a season-long loan to Schalke in 2016 after being unable to impress Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during pre-season. He made 13 appearances in the German top division during that spell, and in January 2018 rejoined Schalke for 18 months on his second loan to the club.

In January 2019, he returned back to Chelsea early after limited game time, and instead made a move to Stade de Reims until the end of the season.

Now the left-back will leave again on loan in a season-deal with Mallorca, that’s his fifth loan of his Blues career.