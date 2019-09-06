Ferguson didn't do what was best for Man United, claims ex-captain

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has reignited his bitter feud with Sir Alex Ferguson.

During his 12 years at the club, he lifted seven league titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League under Sir Alex.

However, the pair fell out in 2005 and Keane's contract was terminated by the club.

"I wouldn't forgive Ferguson"

The midfielder's acrimonious exit from Old Trafford came after he criticised his own teammates in an infamous MUTV interview.

Since then, Ferguson and Keane have been openly critical of one another and the 48-year-old hasn't spoken to his former manager in 14 years.

Keane is still unhappy with the manner of his departure, and he admits that he's unlikely to bury the hatchet any time soon.

"I wouldn't forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense," Keane told Off The Ball.

“I think when he apologises I will probably say hello to him, yeah. [But] I’ve no interest in speaking to the man.

“I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn’t like the way they were treated.

“People talk about Ferguson’s man-management. Don’t be kidded on by all of it."

"He was very lucky"

The Irishman has now questioned whether the former United manager's actions were always in the club's best interests.

Sir Alex's son Darren and brother Martin were both involved at United but Keane suggests that Ferguson gave his family preferential treatment.

He added: "Ferguson came out afterwards and said he always did what was best for Manchester United. Nonsense.

"His son played for the club and won a league medal. He was very lucky. His brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time. I’m surprised his wife wasn’t involved in the staff somewhere.

“Darren was [the manager] at Preston North End and lost his job. He had a couple of young players on loan from Manchester United, [but] guess what happens the next day?

"They’re pulled out of Preston. Is that doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour.”

Keane was undoubtedly one of Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest ever signings, but their war of words looks set to rumble on.