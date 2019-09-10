on VAVEL
Chelsea will not punish Danny Drinkwater over nightclub attack

The midfielder on loan at Burnley was attacked outside a Manchester nightclub

On loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater was reportedly attacked whilst drunk outside a Manchester nightclub over a week ago. 

According to Sky Sports News reports, Chelsea will take no actions in punishing their player and will instead leave any decisions up to Burnley

Drinkwater's parent club are understood to have made contact to see if he is okay - meanwhile the player has had a meeting with Sean Dyche on Monday, the results of which are likely to be revealed this Thursday

The midfielder has received several injuries from the assault and is likely to be unable to play for a few weeks.

This will not have helped the player's situation, having only managed to play one game for Burnley so far, and has managed just five starts in two years since leaving Leicester City

