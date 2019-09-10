Chelsea will not punish Danny Drinkwater over nightclub attack

On loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater was reportedly attacked whilst drunk outside a Manchester nightclub over a week ago.

According to Sky Sports News reports, Chelsea will take no actions in punishing their player and will instead leave any decisions up to Burnley.

Drinkwater's parent club are understood to have made contact to see if he is okay - meanwhile the player has had a meeting with Sean Dyche on Monday, the results of which are likely to be revealed this Thursday.

The midfielder has received several injuries from the assault and is likely to be unable to play for a few weeks.

This will not have helped the player's situation, having only managed to play one game for Burnley so far, and has managed just five starts in two years since leaving Leicester City.