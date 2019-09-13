Frank Lampard previews Wolves clash  

Frank Lampard has described this international break as a 'mixed bag' for his side as he looks ahead to the Wolves challenge at the weekend in the Premier League.

The Chelsea boss will be looking for a positive result after a average start to the 2019/20 season.

His side currently sit 11th in the Premier League table on five points after four games.

Lampard has described how tough this international break has been for his side with most players being away on international duties.

"It is a mixed bag this period.

"We have lost a lot of players so the ones here have been working and resting - seeing families.

“Working more physically, mostly.

"There's not much to do tactically because you need the group."

Lampard proud to see Mason Mount make his England debut

One player who has been away from Chelsea this international break is the young English midfielder Mason Mount.

The 20-year-old has started this season firing on all cylinders, and as a result of his impressive start was offered his England debut over the last week by Gareth Southgate.

In the press conference, Lampard described how proud he was to see Mount in an England jersey over the international break.

"I was really proud - the work he has put in since a young boy in the Chelsea kit as a young boy - his two debuts for us and now England.

"I think he did well in his two games, though I would say the hard work starts now.”

Wolves are a 'very good team'

Wolves have started the season poorly in terms of their Premier League position.

They are currently in 17th place with three points after four games.

One of those points was an impressive 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United.

Despite their league position, the Chelsea boss understands the difficult of the challenge that Wolves will pose to his side on the weekend.

"They are a very good team.

"They got a lot of credit, rightly so, for coming up how they did. They have a great playing style, three at the back and what their forward players can do to you."

Lampard on VAR

VAR hasn't been a friend of Chelsea so far this season.

Especially in the Norwich City game where a number of decisions seemed to fall in the Canaries favour, and VAR didn’t overturn the referee’s decisions.

The Chelsea boss despite seeming frustrated with VAR, sees that it needs time to get fully up to scratch for it to operate in the best possible way.

"I wont agree with four, five because of the Norwich foul on Azpilicueta - that was a clear penalty.

"Maybe we should have all expected an in between moment where we all come to terms with it. They are trying to get it right."