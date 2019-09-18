Everton vs Sheffield United Preview: Blades on the hunt for first away league win

After both disappointing last weekend, Everton and Sheffield United will be on the hunt to get their Premier League form back on track when they meet at Goodison Park this Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees will be confident they can be the side to put last week's woes behind them as they head into the clash with 100% record at home.

However, the Blades can't be written off as they are yet to lose away from Bramall Lane in the Premier League this season with draws at AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Last Time Out

As mentioned, the home side fell to defeat last time out, losing 3-1 on the south coast to Bournemouth.

Despite an even first half which saw the sides go in 1-1 at the break thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton seemed to lose their touch in the second which resulted in Ryan Fraser and Wilson again finding the net, rounding off a dismal afternoon for Marco Silva's men.

The Blades were also defeated by their south coast opponents as Southampton ran out 1-0 winners at Bramall Lane last weekend.

A Moussa Djenpo goal was enough to inflict defeat on the Premier League newcomers, and their afternoon was made even worse when club captain and last year's top goal scorer Billy Sharp was sent off with five minutes to play.

Last Time They Met

The last time the two sides locked horns came over eight years ago when they faced off in the League Cup back in August 2011.

It was the Toffees who secured victory with a 3-1 win at Goodison Park.

The last time the two met in league action came all the way back in 2007 when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

Ones to Watch

One man Everton will be hoping to step up to the mark come 3pm on Saturday is forward Richarlison. The Brazilian was the Toffees' joint top scorer last season, and despite only having just two goals this campaign, there is no doubt the 22-year old will find his feet sooner rather than later.

For the Blades, their go-to man could well prove to be new record signing Oli McBurnie. The Scotland international has found the net once since joining for a record fee from Swansea City, and with club captain Sharp suspended, manager Chris Wilder will be hoping the Scot lives up to his price tag and steps in as the main man up front.

Team News

The Toffees are set to be without midfielder Andre Gomes for a second game in a row as the Portuguese is sidelined with a rib problem.

For the Blades, Wilder will be without Sharp who is suspended after his red card last Saturday, as well as central midfielder Mo Besic who is unable to face his parent club.

Forward Callum Robinson is predicted to feature after recovering from a thigh problem picked up in last week's defeat.