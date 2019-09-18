Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Derby duo seek successive victories

AFC Bournemouth will be looking for just their second victory over Southampton in the Premier League when they face the Saints in this weekend's Friday Night kick-off.

After the their second win the season against Everton last Sunday, Eddie Howe's men will look to record successive wins for the first time this season, as they make the short trip across the coast to Hampshire.

The hosts themselves edged a narrow 1-0 win at Bramall Lane last weekend against Sheffield United, and with both sides looking to be upwardly mobile, there are more than just bragging rights at stake here.

Not even goal difference can separate the two sides five games into the new season and a win for either team in this latest duel could see the victor rise up to 3rd in the table, potentially - and remarkably - level on points with last season's champions Manchester City.

The Cherries' sole victory over their South coast neighbours came back in March 2016, when goals from Steve Cook and Benik Afobe secured a 2-0 victory at Dean Court.

Team News

The season may only just be getting started but already Bournemouth manager Howe has a number of players unavailable due to injury. As it stands, the list is eight players long with David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis, Dan Gosling, Arnaut Groeneveld, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith and Junior Stanislas all ruled out for this game.

Club captain Francis and summer recruit Kelly did however feature for the U21s, in an 8-0 drubbing of Basingstoke Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup this week as they stepped up their return to full fitness.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has injury concerns himself. Nathan Redmond is still a major doubt with the Englishman still sidelined with the ankle injury he picked up before the international break, whilst the impressive Moussa Djenepo ruled out.

Ones To Watch

Callum Wilson netted a brace in the 3-1 win against Everton last weekend, and the England international also scored twice in the last meeting between the two sides; a 3-3 at St Mary's in April.

New boy Che Adams is still searching for his first goal for the Saints since joining from Birmingham City in the summer. The 23-year-old is averaging an impressive 2.8 shots per 90 minutes, however, suggesting his first goal may be just around the corner.

Predicted Line-Ups

AFC Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Rico; H Wilson, Billing, L Cook, Fraser; King, C Wilson.

Southampton: Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Cedric, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Boufal, Ward-Prowse; Adams.