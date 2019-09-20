Hibs vs Hearts: A derby with jobs on the line

Hearts manager Craig Levein knows his side's results have to improve but insists he is still the man who can turn their fortunes around.

Fans protested outside the ground after last weekend's 3-2 home defeat by Motherwell, a match in which they were largely outplayed.

"My interest is purely in making Hearts as good as they can possibly be, and I believe I can do that with this group of players," said Levein.

"If I didn't think that then I wouldn't be here - it's as simple as that."

"There isn't any situation where I've looked and thought we've not got the players to get us out of this."

Hearts will start the game bottom of the Scottish Premiership and dependant on results prior to kick off Hibs could be hovering just above their cross-city rivals in 11th.

The Jam Tarts have lost all of their last 12 league matches with Hibs not having collected maximum points since an unconvincing opening win against St Mirren.

Team News

Hibs have no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday but expect to make changes from the defeat at Kilmarnock.

Conor Washington is out with a hamstring injury sustained vs Motherwell so it will be up to Uche Ikpeazu to be the visitors' main goal threat

Craig Halkett and Christophe Berra will continue at centre back despite their manager once again raising questions over defending.

Key Clashes

There will be the usual blood and thunder atmosphere in the both in the stands and on the pitch for the 90 minutes however the biggest and most important clash could come on the sidelines.

Heckingbottom vs Levein

There is little doubt in the Scottish footballing public that both of these men are under severe pressure and for anyone watching that makes this match up all the more intriguing.

Once the selected players cross that white line and the game gets underway it will be tense in those technical areas as the managers attempt to get their messages across.

Craig Levein has been given the dreaded vote of confidence this week whilst his counterpart Paul Heckingbottom has openly stated he wouldn't be overly happy to be backed in public by his bosses on the back of a poor run.

Let's see who copes best with the expectation of half of Scotland's capital city resting on their shoulders.

Easter Road kick-off is 15:00 BST on Sunday