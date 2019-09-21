Burnley 2-0 Norwich: Wood's early brace secures three points for the Clarets

Burnley secured a 2-0 win against Norwich City at Turf Moor thanks to two early strikes from Chris Wood to hand the Canaries a reality check after last week's heroics against Manchester City.

Story of the match

The first half started with a big chance for Norwich as Teemu Pukki raced clear on goal after a James Tarkowski mistake. Nick Pope stuck a foot out to deny the Finnish international and Norwich would rue their missed chance shortly after.

Ashley Westwood's corner was headed in at the near post by Wood and Burnley then capitalised on Norwich's defensive woes as they doubled their lead in four minutes.

Wood took advantage of poor marking from Ben Godfrey and the Kiwi international hooked a left-footed effort past the helpless Tim Krul.

The second-half was more even but Daniel Farke's side couldn't deliver in the final third with Burnley's defence remaining solid. Burnley had a penalty shout near the end of the game after a challenge on Ashley Barnes but VAR ruled it out as the Clarets held on.

Takeaways from the match

The Wood and Barnes partnership goes from strength to strength

Wood had failed to score in all five Premier League games this season until today. Wood's quickfire brace secured all three points for the Clarets and that was thanks to the understanding he has with his strike partner Barnes.

The pair have scored six goals collectively in the Premier League this season and they caused Norwich all sorts of problems.

Norwich's Godfrey and Ibrahim Amadou couldn't cope with Barnes and Wood all game. They were both bullied and struggled to deal with Burnley's physicality up top.

This was evident when Godfrey lost Wood for Burnley's second goal and Amadou just about stayed on the pitch after a few rash challenges.

Norwich must become more solid

Norwich will need to sort their defensive problems out if they are to replicate any sort of performance like the one against Manchester City.

They have conceded 14 goals this season in their opening six Premier League games this season - this is the highest tally since 1963-64 (also 14)

Incidentally, they have now lost 16 out of their last 18 away games in the Premier League conceding 38 goals.

What next?

Burnley travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday whilst Norwich are back in action on Saturday as well, traveling to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace.