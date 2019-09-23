Preston North End vs Manchester City Preview: Changes expected as Blues kick-off trophy defence

Preston North-End will host Manchester City at Deepdale on Tuesday, with Pep Guardiola's men looking to get a win to set them on their way towards a potential third successive Carabao Cup title.

Changes are expected by the Citizens, with this competition not seen as a priority, meaning the home side may fancy their chances.

Team news

Alex Neil's men are virtually at full strength right now, with only Billy Bodin currently out injured with a knee problem.

Ben Pearson and Andrew Hughes returned at the weekend against Birmingham City and could be in contention to start against the champions of England.

As for Pep Guardiola's men, injury problems have mounted up thus far this season.

Aymeric Laporte and John Stones being out injured has left the Blues with a crisis at centre-back, with Fernandinho having to step into the role alongside Nicolas Otamendi for the foreseeable future.

Benjamin Mendy has recently returned from injury giving City more cover at full-back, although Leroy Sane will miss a large proportion of this season through injury.

The home side are likely to field a strong side in the hope of toppling the champions, whilst City are likely to make a few changes as the Premier League and UEFA Champions League remain the main focus.

Preston predicted XI: Rudd; Fisher, Bauer, Davies, Rafferty; Browne, Ledson; Harrop, Johnson, Maguire; Barkhuizen.

Man City predicted XI: ​Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Otamendi, Angelino; Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Bernardo.

Head to head

The last fixture between these two sides was back in 2007, in which City came out 3-1 victors in an FA Cup fifth-round tie. Preston's last victory over the Blues came back in 2001.

Whilst these sides haven't faced each other very much in recent times, City have beaten the Lancashire-based club 41 times, with Preston coming out on top 34 times.

A lot has changed since these two last faced each other, with City becoming a European powerhouse since the arrival of Sheikh Mansour in 2008. Preston, however, may be more confident than usual this time out due to the fact they're unbeaten in six.

The fans will pack into Deepdale under the floodlight on Tuesday, and should Neil's men pull off a victory, it would be one of the biggest shocks in the competitions recent history.