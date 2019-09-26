Frank Lampard: 'They beat us 4-0... I'm not going to talk Manchester United down'

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has warned his players not to underestimate struggling Manchester United when they face off in the Carabao Cup next month.

These two heavyweights will meet in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after Chelsea overcame Grimsby convincingly, and Manchester United needed a penalty shootout to squeeze through against Rochdale at Old Trafford.

Despite United's struggle to knock out League One Rochdale, the Chelsea boss believes they will still pose a serious threat to his Chelsea side.

Speaking after the Grimsby game, Lampard said: "It's a big draw, two big teams and I'm pleased we're at home. We'll see.

"I think a lot can happen in football in a short time. The next round is not coming tomorrow. We have to respect the fact they have good players.

'They beat us 4-0... so I'm certainly not going to stand here and talk Man Utd down.

"It's going to be a tough game, and the beauty of what we did on Wednesday night was making the game look pretty easy.

"But these games can be tough and I'd rather, from a distance and having not watched the game, give Rochdale credit for taking them all the way. Man United will bring a strong team here."

How Chelsea got to this point in the Carabao Cup

Chelsea convincingly beat League One Grimsby Town 7-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues rushed into a 2-0 lead through goals from Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi. The League One Side, however, clawed their way back into this game through a wonderful goal from Matthew Green.

However Pedro's penalty goal was the turning point in the tie, as after that Chelsea ran riot. Further goals from Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Michy Batshuayi and Callum Hudson-Odoi ensured the Blues safe passage to round four in the Carabao Cup.

Details for the Manchester United Clash

The game will be at Stamford Bridge.

The game will likely take place either on Tuesday the 29th October, or 30th October.

This fourth-round tie is likely to be a televised game in the UK due to its magnitude.