James Tarkowski believes he has an England future whilst at Burnley

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has delivered a promising update on his feelings towards staying at Turf Moor after he was left out of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Tarkowski has personally enjoyed a strong start to the season, helping Burnley claim eight points from their opening six Premier League games, which see Sean Dyche's sit in 9th place in the table.

The defender was an instrumental figure in helping his side record their second clean sheet of the campaign in Burnley's 2-0 win against Norwich City at Turf Moor last weekend.

However, Tarkowski would have been frustrated to have been left out of the England squad, with Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings selected instead, and will be looking to remind Southgate of his qualities in the coming matches.

'I'm in the best position I've ever been'

Speaking to the Independent Tarkowski outlined his feelings about how he is performing at the moment and his desire to become a firm part of the international set up.

He said: “Obviously on a personal level I want to be in that team and be in that squad. I feel like I’m in the best position I’ve ever been in terms of fitness and the way I’m playing. All I can do is keep trying to perform to the level I have been and hopefully catch the manager’s eye.”

'I'm happy here'

Tarkowski was left out of England's squad for the Nations League finals during the summer, and the defender was also subject to transfer speculation over his future at Turf Moor, but he insists that he did not let transfer rumours affect him and stated his happiness to be part of Burnley's squad.

“My job is just to play football to the best of my ability, which is something I always want to do, and I always want to show that I can do consistently. So that’s all I could do, whether it was here or elsewhere.

“I’m happy to be here and happy the way the season’s going so far. I’ve loved my time here, it’s been brilliant. The manager’s treated me so well and improved my game so much.

“I love my day-to-day life of coming into training and being part of this group. And obviously when things are going well on the pitch that’s even better.”

'I made the England squad at Burnley I don't see why I can't do that again'

Tarkowski has earned a lot of plaudits since he helped Burnley secure promotion to the Premier League in 2016, and although he had to bide his time in the 2016/17 season Michael Keane's departure to Everton opened the door for him, and his performances earned him recognition with his first England cap in a friendly against Italy in March 2018.

The defender still believes he can make the squad again whilst at Burnley.

He said: “I made the England squad playing for Burnley so I don’t see why I can’t make the England squad playing for Burnley again,” he said.

“It’s all about my performances being up there and, if the team’s doing well, that can only help me as well.”