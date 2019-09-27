Alisson Becker set to return to full training

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could return to full training on Sunday.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of their away fixture against Sheffield United, the Liverpool boss said: “Ali is in a good way. He trained yesterday [Thursday], not with us but with the goalie coaches.

“He looks like he is close, but the final word is with the medical department.

“It looks like maybe he can train with the team maybe from Sunday on. We don’t know 100 per cent, but he’s really close.”

An unfortunate injury

The Reds’ shot-stopper picked up a calf injury in their opener against Norwich back in August and has been side-lined for seven weeks.

The Brazilian enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign, which lead to him picking up the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper for 2019 earlier this week.

Brought for £67 million last summer, the 26-year-old has played a key role in the transformation of Liverpool’s defence that kept 21 league clean sheets last term.

Alisson is a real presence at the back and his distribution, shot-stopping and calmness saved the Reds points at times last season.

His save against Napoli in the Champions League group-stage at Anfield last year is a stand-out for most Liverpool supporters.

When the clean-sheet was crucial, the injury-time save to deny Milik became a defining moment in the European Champion’s run to the final in Madrid.

Quality back-up

Depth is often spoken about as a weakness in Liverpool's squad and an injury to a first-choice goalkeeper can became a massive problem for a side pushing for their first league title in almost 30 years.

That was very much the feeling around Anfield when Alisson limped off back in August, a fear for the worst.

But on came Adrian, making his Liverpool debut just days after signing for the club.

Within a week, the Spaniard's penalty shootout save to deny Tammy Abraham won the Reds' the UEFA Super Cup Final in Istanbul, and Liverpool's second piece of silverware in three months.

Adrian spent the first International break of the season completing extra training sessions at Melwood in order to get up to speed with the way Klopp's team play - and they seemingly paid off.

Liverpool fan's have been impressed with the 32-year-old's performances of late and his fantastic save at 0-0 in their eventual 2-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League is a fine example of what he is capable of.

It will be disappointing for Adrian to return to the bench once Alisson is fit and firing once again, but the Reds can be confident in the quality they have as back-up and there will be no unrest among the Anfield faithful should he need to step in once more.