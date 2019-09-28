AFC Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham United: Clutch VAR as unexpected top six hosts share points

West Ham United confirmed their comfortable position inside the top six thanks to a 2-0 win over Manchester United last Sunday, but their opponents, AFC Bournemouth, sat just one point behind the Hammers.



Just like last week against Man United, Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring before Josh King equalised a few minutes later. In the second half, Callum Wilson turned the scoring in Bournemouth's favour, but Aaron Cresswell's late effort set the final score.

Story of the game

The opening minutes of the game were heavily end-to-end, with both teams enjoying a similar time on the ball.



But it quickly turned into one-team domination as West Ham put Bournemouth on their back foot, and before the tenth-minute mark even hit, the hosts were already on the scoresheet.



Felipe Anderson put on a brilliant over-the-top ball towards Sebastien Haller who managed to bring it down before laying it off to Yarmolenko as the Ukrainian turned outside of Nathan Ake and finished into the far corner, beyond Aaron Ramsdale's reach.



But the Hammers' happiness didn't last long as nine minutes later a smart corner-kick from the Cherries caught their defence off-guard, and King managed to pounce on a loose ball.



The Norwegian's effort was ruled out offside at first but a VAR check shown that he was just onside.



Later, both sides tried their luck but weren't successful as Mark Noble came the closest with a near-post attempt at the 35th-minute mark.



But a disaster struck the cruising West Ham. Łukasz Fabiański had to be substituted off with a quadriceps muscle injury after taking a goal-kick.



In the extra-time of the first half, the Hammers had a brilliant opportunity to go back ahead. After a great run from Yarmolenko Pablo Fornals had his effort blocked off the line, and Anderson's follow-up was palmed away for a corner-kick by Ramsdale.



From the following set-piece, Angelo Ogbonna had a very good chance of making his mark on the game, but Fornals' cross was slightly too fast for the Italian.



Unfortunately, the visitors weren't able to pick up from where they left off, and conceded inside the first minute of the second half.



King, the scorer of the equaliser, set up Wilson who scored to put the hosts upfront for the first time with his seventh goal in the previous seven games against West Ham.



Haller came close to scoring after another great cross from Anderson, but the Frenchman couldn't get enough on his attempt, and Ramsdale caught it easily.



Shortly after VAR was back in action as Ake put the Cherries further ahead, but Dominic Solanke, who was blocking Roberto's view was in an offside position.



After a great piece of skill from Anderson and a great interplay between him and Haller, Yarmolenko came close as his shot curled just outside of the post.



As they continued to pile the pressure on, Bournemouth had another brilliant chance to close the game off. Wilson could've doubled his scoring account for the game, but a brilliant stop from Roberto denied his effort.



And only two minutes later it came back to haunt them. Anderson headed the ball down to Cresswell who put his laces through the ball and sent it into the back of the net. Two in two for the out-of-favour left-back.

Takeaways

Yarmolenko's brilliant form continues



After a brilliant performance against Manchester United last week in which he's opened the scoring, the Ukrainian winger put on an even better performance.



A goal and a key assist for the Hammers' equaliser isn't enough to describe his appearance as he created two more great opportunities, and could've scored at least once more.



Fabiański's injury scare



After being West Ham's number one for the previous 45 Premier League games, Łukasz Fabiański is probably set for a spell on the sidelines.



The 35-year-old injured his thigh while taking a goal-kick, and was replaced by Roberto who joined the club in the summer on a free transfer from Malaga CF.



His most recent performance against Oxford United in the Hammers 4-0 loss in a Carabao Cup didn't spark any excitement into West Ham fans, as his positioning, as well as decision making, was generally diabolical.



Here's hoping that he'll improve because if he doesn't, they might be in real trouble.