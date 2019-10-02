Lille 1-2 Chelsea: Frank Lampard gets his first Champions League win as Chelsea manager

Chelsea earned their first UEFA Champions League victory under Frank Lampard after defeating LOSC Lille 2-1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The Blues started with three at the back, and it had looked to be paying off after a brilliant birthday goal from Tammy Abraham. However, Victor Osimhen equalised from a corner as Chelsea continued to fail to deal with set pieces.

Fortunately for Lampard, proven deadly combination of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian struck again as the former assisted the latter for the second time in a row, to secure the away win for the Blues.

Story of the match

Chelsea looked dangerous from the off as they pressed high up the pitch looking to win the ball in dangerous areas. This high-energy tactic found Marcos Alonso, who fizzed the ball across the goal in the fourth minute.

Despite the dangerous low cross from the divisive wing-back, no-one could get on the end of it. It was the same for when Reece James picked up the loose ball on his Champions League debut and played it in again - but there were no resulting shots to trouble the ‘keeper.

It was the academy stars to the rescue again to get the Blues ahead. Fikayo Tomori marauded forwards from defence and lasered a ball through the Lille defence to the feet of Abraham. The Chelsea top scorer turned and flicked past the on-rushing Mike Maignan for his first ever Champions League goal.

The home side almost equalised in the 31st minute, if not for some goalkeeping heroics from Kepa Arrizabalaga. Lille broke on the counter with Luiz Araujo cutting inside Tomori and unleashing a fierce shot, but the Chelsea shot-stopper got down low to stop the effort.

Minutes later and the equalising goal was scored by Osimhen, who rose highest and powered the ball down into the net, forcing Chelsea to concede to yet another set piece.

The visitors were inches away from taking the lead just before the half- time whistle, after another ball was fizzed across the face of goal. James picked it up in a good position and picked out Jorginho, who hit it first time from just outside the box, blasting it off the upright.

Lille were next to come close to a lead in the second half, from yet another corner. Benjamin Andre glanced a header at the near post which had to be flicked away by an outstretched Arrizabalaga.

The game looked to calm down after Jonathan Ikone's substitution and also the introduction of Hudson-Odoi. This was until Willian played a clever flick to Mason Mount, who drove through on goal but skewed his shot just wide in the 70th minute.

Hudson-Odoi really grew into the game following his return from injury, and rewarded Lampard's faith with an assist to put Chelsea ahead and secure the victory.

The talented winger lobbed a ball into the box for Willian from the left hand side. The Brazilian timed his volley perfectly and powered the ball into the ground, looping it over Maignan.

Takeaways from the match

Lampard's adaptability is paying off

Something that frustrated many Chelsea fans last season was Maurizio Sarri's stubbornness to deviate from his rigid 'Sarri-ball' system. Lampard seems to be taking a polar opposite approach and isn't scared to switch up the formations come match day.

More importantly, it seems to be paying off - the team are performing well and adapting to each situation at an impressive rate. The manager switched from a 5-2-3 to a 4-3-3 with 20 minutes to play, and the changes impacted the result massively.

Chelsea's poor relationship with defending set pieces

Despite another dominant display, the Blues are still looking very vulnerable from set pieces. Players are losing their markers and trying to mark zonally, leaving far too much space for scoring opportunities.

Chelsea conceded from a corner this evening and could've been punished a second time, if not for a superb save from Arrizabalaga. It's something Lampard may still be frustrated with, and definitely a tactical point to work on.

Willian proving doubters wrong

The Brazilian winger seems to have come under a lot of fire on social media, often used as a scapegoat for some of his side's failings, but mainly seen as making poor decisions in the final third.

The loyal Chelsea player is starting to prove these doubters wrong however, having scored two goals in his last two games - both with assists from a returning Hudson-Odoi. Once the young English winger is back to full fitness we could see an exciting partnership blossoming at Stamford Bridge.

Stand out player

Fikayo Tomori

Tomori is rapidly becoming Chelsea's most important centre back. After his award winning season under Lampard at Derby, the defender is displaying all the qualities that made him so celebrated at Pride Park.

The academy graduate showed lightning quick pace, enormous strength and pinpoint passing throughout the game, registering an assist for Abraham's opener. It was a fantastic team performance, but Tomori really stepped up on a big occasion and impacted his team in attack and defence.