Lincoln City vs Sunderland preview: Can the Imps improve on recent form against promotion favourites?

The EFL hosts it's final round of fixtures this weekend before the next international break, with League One being partially disrupted. So certain teams will want to go into their enforced break on a positive note.

One of the sides that are paying their last league game for two weeks are the sleeping giants Sunderland, who travel to out-of-form Lincoln City on Saturday hoping for all three points.

Story behind the game

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton will be taking charge of his first home league game since being appointed in September. And he will aiming for much better than his debut loss away at Blackpool last week. Last season's League Two champions have now won just one of their last eleven games in all competitions, failing to win any of their last seven. Meanwhile, Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be looking to secure back to back wins against newly promoted sides, after winning 2-1 at home to MK Dons last time out. Although, they have won just one of their last three games away from home in the league.

This will be the first meeting between these sides for 20 years, having last faced off in the FA Cup, where Sunderland ran out as 1-0 winners. The last time they were in the same league was 1960/61, in what is now the Championship. The North-East side took four points off their opponents, including a 2-1 win at Sincil Bank, so they will be hoping for similar this Saturday.

A victory for Lincoln here could reignite their season, giving fans hope that promotion is possible. Whereas Sunderland know that a win may push them to the brink of the automatic promotion places, so the stakes are high.

Team news

Appleton may hand a league debut to Jake Hesketh, who made his return from injury in the week. However, Michael Bostwick is unlikely to feature as he didn't train this week. Long term absentees Tom Pett, Lee Frecklington and Ben Coker remain out.

Meanwhile, Ross has been given a huge injury boost, as key players Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty are due to make a return to the squad. Otherwise he has no other notable concerns.

Predicted Line-up

Lincoln City:

(4-2-3-1) Smith, Eardley, Bolger, Shackell, Toffolo, Morrell, O'Connor, Anderson, Payne, Andrade, Walker

Sunderland:

(4-2-3-1) J. McLaughlin, C. McLaughlin, Willis, Lynch, De Bock, McGeouch, Power, McGeady, O'Nein, Gooch, McNulty

Key Clashes

Joe Morrell v Max Power

Lincoln's midfield maestro Joe Morrell was called up to the Wales senior squad for the second time running in the week, so will be hoping to put in a solid performance before he joins up with his international teammates. The battle that he will be looking to win on Saturday is with the in-form Max Power, who has impressed since his permanent switch from Wigan Athletic. Power knows that Morrell is going through a rough patch in terms of form, and will try to use that to his advantage.

Cian Bolger v Aiden McGeady

With regular starter Bostwick out injured, Cian Bolger is likely to be given the nod. The Irishman was part of the Imps defence that kept four straight clean sheets at the start of the season. However, he has not featured as regularly since. On Saturday, he will be tasked with subduing fellow countryman Aiden McGeady, who has four goals so far this campaign. He will be looking to mark his return by adding to that tally, having scored in their last away game.

What the managers have said

When speaking to the local media, the Lincoln boss didn't hold back in expressing just how difficult the league is this season. He said:

“It's a league with some big clubs in this year with massive expectations, and there's probably around 12 clubs who think they can get out of the league.”

“Within that there will be five or six who think they should be finishing in the top two.”

“It's important to see how we can test ourselves against those sides, and there's no bigger test than Saturday.”

In the other camp, Ross spoke to club journalists, discussing the club's league position and where they can go from here. He said:

“We're in a very similar position to where we were at this stage last season, and last season we were there or thereabouts until the very last part of the season.”

“Like last year, the start gives us a platform to go and be successful. We've just got to make sure as the season unfolds, we take that and we don't fall short.”