Southampton 1-4 Chelsea: The Warmdown

Chelsea made it four consecutive wins in all competitions as they eased past Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount again found the net early for the Blues, before N'golo Kante's deflected effort cancelled out a Danny Ings strike all before half-time.

Michy Batshuayi and Christian Pulisic combined well late on for the Belgian's first league goal of the season, leaving manager Frank Lampard delighted at a near perfect performance.

Here's what we learnt...

Away performances catching the eye

In Chelsea's last three away league games, the side have scored 12 goals with a 100% win rate. In today's Premier League, promising away form could be massive when fighting for European places.

Top four rivals Tottenham haven't won away since January in England, where as Manchester United remain winless away since March.

Currently in the league, sides are struggling away from home, but Chelsea are controlling games outside of West London as if they're at home, scoring eight times in the first half of those games.

Add to that the impressive win in Lille in midweek, and Lampard's side are looking better away than they are at home, as the Blues look to add a winning run at home to victories on their travels.

Willian's resurgence continues

With all the exciting competition surrounding the attacking positions in the new look Chelsea, fans started the season scratching their heads when Willian seemed to remain a key figure in the system.

However, the 31-year-old has been one of the standout performers in recent games, scoring in consecutive games in all competitions before this game.

The Brazilian provided the ball in behind for Mount to score, and looked dangerous going forward at all times, as he roamed freely in the attacking third.

What will perhaps impress Lampard the most about his performance was the defensive work rate shown down Chelsea's right-hand-side, as Willian defended exceptionally helping out his skipper throughout the game.

Despite becoming somewhat of a scapegoat amongst Chelsea fans in recent months, the Brazilian is on course to win a number of his supporters back.

Substitutes keep knocking at the door

Just when the game had gone flat at 3-1, Lampard gave rare appearances to Batshuayi and Pulisic in an attempt to inject life into a match which had lost it all.

In the 89th minute, the two linked up brilliantly to completely kill the game, as Batshuayi opened his league account for the season.

The Belgian is yet to start for Chelsea this season, with red-hot Abraham continuing to show his worth as the new number nine in West London.

Pulisic on the other hand has seemingly fallen out of favour in recent weeks, and he found himself left out of the squad completely against Lille during the week.

The American has made his thoughts on the situation public in interviews, stressing his frustrations at being dropped from the starting line-up.

However, when given the chance today the former Borussia Dortmund teammates proved their capabilities to Chelsea, and as cup games continue to stack up in the coming months, the pair have shown their worth to the club.

Chelsea will look to continue where they've they left off after the international break as they host Newcastle United in the league.