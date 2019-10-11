Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Month after Liverpool's perfect start

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for the second time this season.

Klopp's side maintained their 100% record with three hard-fought victories in September.

They have flown out of the blocks and have already built an eight-point lead over title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool's September

The Reds unexpectedly had to come from behind in their first game of the month against Newcastle.

Jetro Willems fired the visitors ahead, but soon Liverpool were able to reassert themselves and run out 3-1 victors.

They then landed their first win away at 'big six' opposition for almost exactly a year when they withstood a second-half Chelsea onslaught to hold onto their 2-1 lead.

Liverpool so nearly stumbled on their visit to newly-promoted Sheffield United but were able to grind out a victory after Georginio Wijnaldum's shot slipped through Dean Henderson's grasp.

Klopp has overseen 17 consecutive Premier League wins, just one shy of the record set by Pep Guardiola's City.

Who was the competition?

Among the other managers gunning for the award were Frank Lampard, who saw his improving Chelsea side notch their first home league win against Brighton on September 28.

Klopp also saw off Eddie Howe, whose Bournemouth side picked up seven points from a possible nine, and former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, who steered Leicester into the top four.

The award was decided by a combination of a fan vote and the verdict from a panel of experts.

The German now has five Manager of the Month trophies in his collection, three of which he has earned during this calendar year.