Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on shortlist for Golden Boy award

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated for Golden Boy award after his standout performances over this calendar year.

Mount, 20, has been selected on the shortlist alongside other young Premier League stars like Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal, Phil Foden of Manchester City and Moise Kean of Everton.

What is the Golden Boy award?

The award is given out by football journalists to the young player they believe has been the most impressive over a calendar year.

The idea for this award was originally made by Italian paper Tuttosport in 2003, in order to recognise the achievements of players under the age of 21 years old.

Previous winners of this award include Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling and Paul Pogba.

Last year's winner was Dutch centre-back Matthijs De Ligt for his influential impact for Ajax.

Why Mount merits a place on the shortlist

Mount is enjoying his breakthrough season for Chelsea with plenty of positive performances for Frank Lampard's side.

But this award doesn't just account for his performances this year. It also takes into consideration his performances for Derby last season.

The English midfielder had a decent season for Derby in the Championship last season, scoring 11 goals and gaining five assists in his 42 appearances for in all competitions.

However, the 20-year-old has definitely gained global attention for his start to this season under Frank Lampard for Chelsea.

In eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea so far this season, the attacking midfielder has already scored four goals and gained one assist.

He has also broken through into the senior England squad, and got his first cap when the Three Lions played Bulgaria back in September at Wembley Stadium.

Mount will find out his fate on December 16 when the winner of the Golden Boy award is announced in Turin.