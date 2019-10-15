Sergio Aguero joins City injury list

Manchester City have suffered countless injuries since the return of the Premier League in August.

Pep Guardiola's men have one of the largest, most talented squads in the whole of Europe, yet amazingly are struggling due to their large number of injuries.

Star-man Sergio Aguero is the latest to become sidelined for the Citizens.

A short term problem?

When an international break arrives, fans of club football often only want one thing - all of their players to return to the club a fortnight later with no injury concerns. In this case, Aguero picked up an injury before heading on international duty.

Lionel Scaloni, boss of the Argentinian national side, stated: “Sergio Aguero is not here because he’s been carrying a problem and has not been training 100 per cent with his club."

Scaloni did, however, explain that he suspects Aguero's injury is a short-term problem, and that City's record scorer should return to international action next month.

Forever-growing injury list

Along with Aguero, City have Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte sidelined, according to reports.

At first, it was seen that City just had a defensive crisis, although now, with injuries all over the pitch, Guardiola has a vastly weakened squad available at his disposal.

City already sit eight points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, and with a crucial game away at Crystal Palace at the weekend, it will be interesting to see if any of Guardiola's stars return in time for what is a 'must-win' game.