Solskjaer hails "leader" McTominay after stand-out Manchester United performances

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on the midfield general after the Scotland international won the Manchester United Player of the Month award for October.

The 22-year-old has carried on his rich vein of form into the new campaign and has become one of the first names on the team sheet for the manager.

He has started all of United’s 10 games this season and despite being a defensive midfielder, has contributed to two goals and a solitary assist.

His exploits both on and off the field haven’t gone unnoticed by Solskjaer who praised him in the build-up to Saturday’s away game against Bournemouth.

“Scotty has been excellent. He is a leader and a Man United boy; he’s come through the ranks. He has been excellent and now he and Fred have a good relationship” the Norwegian stated.

“You can tell he used to be a striker with the goal he scored against Norwich on the half-turn and he’s developing into a very good midfielder.”

Better statistically compared to 17/18 and 18/19

Graduating from the academy, McTominay understands the ethos more than most players inside the dressing room. Whenever he steps onto the field, one can see the pride he takes in donning the red of United.

This was evident in the manner he celebrated after Marcus Rashford’s stunning free-kick that helped the Red Devils knock Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The midfielder rejoiced with the same, if not higher enthusiasm, as compared to his English counterpart in front of the travelling support at Stamford Bridge.

Statistically too, the United midfielder has silenced a number of critics this season. According to WhoScored, he has made more tackles, dribbles, key passes and accurate long balls per 90 minutes compared to his other two campaignsin the English top flight.

Adored by the Old Trafford faithful, it appears to be only a matter of time before he is handed the captain’s armband to eschew a new era of one of England’s biggest football clubs.