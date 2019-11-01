Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Hosts desperate for much needed win

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action with Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal FC at Molineux on April 24, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Despite issues on and off the pitch, Arsenal will be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

This week has been one to forget for the Gunners as it has highlighted the fragmented relationship between their fans and their captain, Granit Xhaka. Not only that, but it has seen the London club knocked out of the Carabao Cup after shipping five goals to Liverpool.

Misfiring Gunners

Although Arsenal sit just one spot outside of the Champions League places, their momentum is beginning to slow.

With only one win from their last four Premier League games, Unai Emery will be looking to get his men back on track with a win tomorrow.

If it weren't for their leaky defence they would be quite the formidable side. They have the scored 15 goals in their ten fixtures - more than each of the teams below them apart from rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

One point Wanderers

For the life of them Wolves just can't seem to tip the scales one way nor the other.

Ten games have been played now in this Premier League campaign and the Midlands club have now been involved in six draws.

Despite only having two wins to their name, three points could shoot them up the top half of table and into sixth - providing other results went their way.

Head to head

Historically Wolves have had a torrid time travelling down to the red half of North London. The Wanderers have never won a game at the Emirates and the last time they beat Arsenal away from home was back in 1979 - they did the double over them that year.

In recent years it hasn't been all doom and gloom facing the Gunners though as Wolves have avoided defeat in their previous four meetings.

Team news

The home side have just the one injury to worry about, and that is the one of Reiss Nelson who picked up a knee injury during the Europa League thrashing of Standard Liege.

The youngster is expected to return to training later this month.

While it isn't an injury, there are question marks over Xhaka and whether or not he will feature in tomorrow's game. The club captain was 'rested' for the cup game against Liverpool earlier in the week, following an ongoing dispute with the fans.

Willy Boly is a certain loss for Wolves as he will be on the sidelines for months following an operation on his broken ankle.

As will fellow defender Ryan Bennett due to a groin strain sustained in their game against Southampton a couple of weeks ago.

Youngster Morgan Gibbs-White will have his back injury assessed before a concrete decision is made about his involvement in tomorrow's game.