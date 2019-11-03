Chelsea are in a great run of form at this moment on the road in all competitions.

With that in mind, you would expect everything to be rosy for the Blues in all areas of the pitch.

And in the whole, it is and you can see clear improvements in all areas.

For example in the last seven games in all competitions, the Blues are conceding less goals on the whole compared to at the start of the season.

Another area of improvement from the start of the season is the fact that the Blues are conceding less goals from set pieces.

A further area of improvement from the start of the season is that you can see that the attacking areas are becoming more of a potent area on the pitch for the West-Londoners. As a result of this, the Blues are scoring alot of goals!

For example, in the last three Premier League away games, Frank Lampard's side have managed to score an impressive total of 10 goals!

As you can see, there is alot of to admire about the progression this side are making under Lampard.

However this is one minor issue that needs rectifying as soon as possible to ensure that the Blues keep this good form going.

And this issue is seeing out games properly and not allowing opponents back into the games undeservedly.

False sense of security in last two Premier League games

Chelsea's last two Premier League games were against Burnley away from home last weekend and more recently Watford.

The Blues did win both of these games. They defeated Burnley 4-2 and just edged Watford 2-1.

In both games, there was a recurring factor. And that factor was letting the opponents back in the game by switching off at the back end of the game.

In the Burnley match, the Blues were 4-0 up and looked to be coasting to a comprehensive win. However a lacklustre last 20 minutes allowed the Clarets back into the match.

They scored two goals, but if there was an extra 10 minutes then you wouldn't have ruled out the game ending in a 4-4 draw.

More recently against Watford, The Blues looked to be coasting to an easy 2-0 win. But a lapse of concentration in his own penalty box by Jorginho allowed Watford to win a penalty which Gerard Deulofeu converted.

That penalty was completely against the run of play, and it set up a nervy finish for Lampard's side.

And they were nearly made to pay in stoppage time when Ben Foster's header from a last gasp free kick was remarkably saved by Kepa to preserve a win. But on another day that could have easily ended as a draw.

Against better opponents, Lampard's men will be punished for their poor game management.

With the likes of Manchester City coming up at the end of this month in the Premier League- they will have to quickly fix this problem to ensure that if they had a lead at the Etihad- that they wouldn't let it slip.

Easy problem to solve?

It's hard to determine how Lampard will solve this problem.

But one solution to ensure that this problem will improve over time is better game management.

Lampard brought on Reece James very late on, but maybe next game- when Chelsea have a goal cushion then that change should be made rather than just waiting till a goal is conceded by his side.

Another solution is to bring another centre back on once the Blues have a goal cushion to earn more solidity in the backline.

Obviously at this moment, this is a problem with both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger being out injured.

However both are expected to be back very soon. With that in mind, bringing on an extra centre back from the bench to change into a back five would add more solidity at the back, and would perhaps mean that it would be less likely for the opponent to score and get back in the game when Chelsea are on top and are in a comfortable position.

Ngolo Kante factor

Despite Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic doing so well as part of the deep two midfielders in the 4-2-3-1, there is no doubt that Chelsea are missing Ngolo Kante.

Maybe they aren't missing the French International as much as we initially thought they would, but there is no doubt that without Kante in that midfield, the Blues are missing a key defensive element which would help them become more solid as a whole.

With Jorginho being suspended for the upcoming Crystal Palace game, and Ngolo Kante being expected to return for that game- it will be interesting to see the midfield dynamic between Kante, Kovacic and Mount.

But once Jorginho returns from his suspension, it will be Frank's job to find the best midfield three to help with this defensive issue of seeing out games properly.

But Kante must be in the midfield three, as out of the midfield three- he protects the backline in the most effective way compared to the other midfielders.