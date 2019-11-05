Atalanta vs Manchester City Preview: Blues look to seal knock-out qualification

Manchester City will face Atalanta in the San Siro on Wednesday night, with the chance to qualify for the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League after just four games, should they pick up three points.

Atalanta have had a torrid Champions League debut thus far and will be looking to get off the mark against the group favourites.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Team news

Pep Guardiola's side have had many injury problems thus far this season, mostly in defence, although ahead of this one they could have more problems in midfield.

David Silva picked up a knock against Southampton at the weekend and could miss the trip to Italy, whilst Phil Foden is suspended following his sending-off in the first game against these two a few weeks ago. Rodri is also out meaning that Guardiola's options in midfield are limited.

Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also miss the game.

Atalanta's only injury problem is with Duvan Zapata, who has a muscle injury.

Atalanta predicted XI: Gollini, Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hoteboer, Malinowsky, De Roon, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.

Last time out

Last time these sides faced each other was the only time they've ever met.

The game started out a close occasion, with the score level at 1-1 after 35 minutes, before the Citizens ran out 5-1 winners - Raheem Sterling scoring a second-half hat-trick.

City have now won all three of their group stage encounters thus far, as well as winning all of their last five in all competitions - leaving them second in the Premier League as well as remaining on course to win a third successive Carabao Cup.

Gian Piero Gasperini's sides' form hasn't been quite so impressive this season. The Italian's have lost all of their first three games in Group C, whilst also losing 2-0 at home to Cagliari in the Serie A at the weekend, meaning they sit fifth in their domestic league.

Anything other than a win here will leave the Nerazzurri in an almost impossible position with two games to play.

City will undoubtedly have an eye on their top of the table clash against Liverpool at the weekend, which could also have an effect on Guardiola's team selection, although the champions of England will be hoping to get the three points to put any group-stage worries to bed at an early stage.