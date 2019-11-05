Joe White puts pen to paper to sign his first professional deal

With a fantastic win at West Ham United on Saturday, Newcastle United supporters had even more reason to feel optimistic with this latest announcement.

The creative midfielder has been at the club since 2016, and this current season has seen a somewhat of a breakthrough at youth level.

A return of seven goals and five assists for the U18s including the winner against Sunderland in September has been enough to earn a call to the U23 squad and to train with the first team.

Hard work paying off

Cumbrian-born, White climbed the early youth ranks at Carlisle United before making the move to Newcastle as a 13-year-old.

In his first interview, he told the club's official website: "It's been something I've been aiming to achieve since I've been here at Newcastle and it's something I've worked extremely hard for.

"With Matty and Sean Longstaff both coming from the Academy and both being central midfielders like me, it gives me great confidence that if I keep working hard, then anything is possible."

Following family footsteps

Some supporters of a slightly older generation may remember White's grandfather, Peter Hampton, who played for Leeds United in the 1970s, as well as Burnley and Stoke City.

White will be hoping to follow a similar path, and if he keeps demonstrating such levels of progress then perhaps it won't be an unrealistic proposition to play first-team football like his grandad.

The youngster is highly regarded amongst the coaches at Newcastle and is expected to progress into the first team in the next few seasons.