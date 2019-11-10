Solskjaer expects McTominay to be injured for weeks after being stretchered off against Brighton 

Manchester United may have climbed up the Premier League table with an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday, but their injury issues continue to worry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Just as it looked like the Red Devils were heading into the international break unscathed, Scott McTominay went down with an ankle injury toward the end of the contest and was stretchered off.

When quizzed about the severity of the injury, Solskjaer admitted that he feared the midfielder’s absence for at least the next few weeks.

“He went over on his ankle. It’s a painful one. Sometimes that’s a bad one. I’ve had one and been out for eights weeks but it can be two weeks. He’s in for a scan tomorrow. But it looked painful. Scotty’s not one for rolling around,” he told the press at full time.

United's injury woes continue

McTominay’s injury has come at a bad time for United as they’re already reeling with several injuries in a number of positions. Midfielder Paul Pogba is also unlikely to return before December and has now been joined on the injury table by the Scotland international.

Prior to going off, the 22-year-old was one of the best players on the pitch and hardly put in a foot wrong. Not only did he play a key role in United’s second goal, but he also completed four take ons and kept the play ticking from his deep-lying role.

The United midfielder has started all of his side’s 12 league games this season and had appeared to form a seamless understanding with Brazilian Fred in the middle of the park. His injury would now force Ole to play Matic alongside Fred – a combination that has worked to little effect in the past.

International break coming up

Fortunately for United, the international break coming up gives McTominay time to recover ahead of the Reds' trip to Sheffield United on November 24th. Solskjaer told reporters he was unlikely to play for Scotland in the next two weeks.