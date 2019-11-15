Which Newcastle players are fighting for a new contract?

Newcastle United have a number of players desperate for a new deal, however, it will depend on playing time and contribution if they are to be rewarded.

Mo Diame was the only first-team regular to depart last summer on a free transfer, but this summer could see a larger exodus on Tyneside.

Federico Fernandez

The Argentine looked to have no future at St James' Park at the beginning of the season being fifth choice centre back when everyone was fit.

However, since replacing Fabian Schar who picked up an injury he has grabbed his chance and not looked back.

He has started two Premier League games this season, scoring one goal as well as setting up Ciaran Clark for the winning goal against AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Fernandez does not have age on his side however as he turns 31 in February which will be a big red flag for the Newcastle hierarchy who were not willing to offer Diame a new deal in the summer.

Karl Darlow

Darlow's career has went from hero to almost zero in a matter of seasons.

He was first choice under Rafa Benitez in the Championship making unbelievable save after unbelievable save and did well during his first season back in the Premier League.

However, the arrival of Martin Dubravka has seen Darlow's chances in the first team become almost non-existent.

He made just the one appearance last season which came in the Carabao Cup against his former side Nottingham Forest and did himself no favours conceding three goals.

It is likely he will leave in the summer with no sign of him dislodging Dubravka and Freddie Woodman impressing on loan at Swansea City, it seems Darlow's Newcastle career will have a sad ending.

Rob Elliott

A top-notch professional, Elliott is in his eighth season with the Magpies and has been a solid servant for the club.

He was named the club's player of the year in 2016/17 but a cruel knee injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland saw him miss almost the entire 2017/18 season.

Elliott is now seen as fourth choice 'keeper at the club but has never kicked up a fuss and is very settled in the area having set up his own training camp for kids in the North-East alongside other Newcastle players.

He will likely not get a new deal as he has not made an appearance since 2018 but may decide to stay in the area or move into coaching.

Javier Manquillo

The ex-Sunderland defender has split opinions ever since he signed for the club.

He has had a number of good performances, demonstrating his skill going forward, but has also struggled in a number of games especially in terms of concentration.

He will have to dislodge DeAndre Yedlin and get past summer signing Emil Krafth if he is to stand any chance of winning a new deal on Tyneside.

Matty Longstaff

Since bursting on the scene against Manchester United Newcastle have been trying to tie Longstaff down to a new deal to reflect his role in the first-team squad.

It has not yet proved fruitful for either party but is likely to not be far away and very unlikely to see the 19-year old leave for as little as £200,000 in the summer.

Jack Colback

Colback has seen his career fall off a cliff as he continues to not play any football for the first team or under 23s as he seems happy to collect his hefty wage.

It is almost certain he will not be a Newcastle player next season.

Ki Sung-yueng

The former South Korean captain was plagued with misfortune last season which restricted him to just 18 appearances.

He was at the Asia Cup for a number of months and came back injured forcing him to miss more time on the pitch.

A tidy player on his day but will find it hard to earn a new contract being 30-years old and fifth choice midfielder under Steve Bruce.