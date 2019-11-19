Newcastle forward Yoshinori Muto considering his future

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to offload some of their fringe players this upcoming January transfer window.

One of those players includes that of striker Yoshinori Muto, whose opportunities have been slim in black and white since he made his eight million pound move from Mainz in 2018.

Prolonged Frustration

Since arriving in the summer before last the forward has managed the single goal during a start against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But in total the 27-year-old has made 22 appearances in total since he arrived, which has not been helped by injury frustration that has kept him out of contention at times.

It is reported that Muto is considering his future at the club, with a potential move away in January.

Tough competition

The step up from the Bundesliga, where Muto scored 23 goals in total across three seasons, has been represented when it comes to the competition in his department.

Last season under Rafa Benitez, a front three of Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon and Miguel Almiron post-January seemed impenetrable, whilst there were opportunities in the first half that weren't fully taken.

This season Muto is facing up to a 40 million pound forward in Joelinton, as well as the returning veteran Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle, who comes back with a point to prove.

Important transfer window

Steve Bruce has already stated that plans are going ahead for January, but it's always a difficult window to get things done.

Bruce wants to bring more bodies in, but United have a handful of players who are out of the squad and at similar levels of the pecking order.

In order for his squad to improve, Bruce knows the incoming players will need to be better than what they have, meaning there will be room for one or two departures.