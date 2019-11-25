Valencia vs Chelsea Champions League match preview: Must win game for both sides

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel to Spain to face a Valencia side who are the Blues main competitors alongside Ajax to claim one of the two qualifying spots from Group H.

All three teams are tied level on seven points, meaning this group is still up for grabs.Last Time Out

Last time out

Both teams were in domestic action this weekend, with both sides losing their league games by a scoreline of 2-1. Chelsea were defeated by Manchester City, whilst Valencia were defeated by Real Betis.

In terms of last Champions League action, Chelsea recovered from 4-1 down, to snatch what could be a vital point in their 4-4 draw with Ajax at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst the Spanish side picked up a comfortable 4-1 win against bottom of the group Lille on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League.

Match Information

Day and date of the match? Wednesday November 27 What time is kick-off? 17:55 (GMT) (5:55pm) Where is the game taking place? The Mestalla Stadium- Valencia- Spain Is the game on TV in the UK? BT Sport 3 Is there live updates on the game? VAVEL.com Who is the referee for this match? Felix Zwayer (GER)

Team News

Frank Lampard is almost able to choose from a full squad with Ngolo Kante returning to action against Man City.

Teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi missed the trip on Saturday with a hamstring problem and will be a doubt to recover in time for the trip to Spain.

Midfielder Ross Barkley has also struggled with injury of late and was forced to pull out of the England squad with an ankle problem, so he is not expected to make the 18-man squad.

Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are still out but are closing in on a return to action, while Marco van Ginkel has only just returned to outside training.

For Vicente Esquerdo's side, they face missing a couple of their key players through injury.

The likes of Dennis Cheryshev, Francis Coquelin, and Geoffrey Kondogbia are a few players who are doubtful to return in time for this game.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea's predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Kepa; James, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic.

Valencia's predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Cillessen; Costa, Mangala, Paulista, Gaya; Torres, Wass, Parejo, Vallejo; Rodrigo, Gomez.

Head to Head

Chelsea have an impressive record against the Spanish side, beating Valencia three times and drawing the other three meetings.

However, they lost 1-0 at home in matchday one and know it will be a tall order to take all three points from the Mestalla this season.