Chelsea vs Ajax Preview: Both teams looking to move closer to qualification from Group H

rChelsea take on Ajax in matchday four of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Group stages.

These two heavyweights meet again looking to move a step closer to qualification from Group H.

A win for either side will pretty much guarantee a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Last Time Out

These two teams faced off in matchday three of the Champions League, with Frank Lampard's Chelsea pulling off a masterclass and winning 1-0 in Amsterdam thanks to a goal from substitute striker Michy Batshuayi after a brilliant assist from Christian Pulisic.

Both teams were in domestic action this weekend before this upcoming clash.

Chelsea edged out Watford 2-1 in the Premier League, whilst Ajax defeated PEC Zwolle 4-2 on Friday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Match Information

What day is the match? Tuesday 5th October What time is kick-off? 20:00 GMT Where is this game being played? Stamford Bridge Is this game on TV? BT Sport 2 Where can I see live updates of this game? VAVEL Live text commentary Who is the referee for this match? Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)

Team News

Lampard said before the Watford game that Ngolo Kante could feature against Ajax in some capacity, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the French star on the bench for Chelsea.

This game comes too soon for Antonio Rudiger.

Marcos Alonso is likely to come back in the line up after being rested/left out at the weekend.

Edson Alvarez could come back into the Ajax side, with Donny van de Beek being used in a role further forward.

That may result in Quincy Promes dropping out of the starting lineup, despite his double against Zwolle at the weekend.

Predicted starting XI's

Chelsea's predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Mount, Willian, Pulisic; Abraham.

Ajax's predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Neres, Van de Beek, Ziyech; Tadic.

Head to Head record

Matchday three's meeting between these two sides was the first-ever competitive meeting.

However, there was one meeting in pre-season between these two sides, when Carlo Ancelotti was Chelsea manager. Chelsea lost that pre-season friendly.

It must be noted though that Ajax's last visit to England was their 0-1 win in the first leg of their semi-final last season in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur.