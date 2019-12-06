Burton Albion vs Lincoln City preview: Can Imps use extended break to their advantage?

Burton's Pirelli Stadium will host the game, will the Brewers make in three wins in three at home against the Imps?

With the second round of the FA Cup having passed by, league action resumes once more. As teams will be hoping that playing in one competition over the festive period will give them the focus they need to grind out results.

In the tightly congested EFL League One, a good run of form over the month of December can vastly improve a sides outlook for the season. So this weekend is a potential starting platform for teams like Burton Albion and Lincoln City.

Story behind the game

Burton manager Nigel Clough will be encouraged by his side's display in midweek. As they managed to come from behind to draw with strugglers Southend United, despite playing for an hour with ten men. It was enough to take them into the top half of the table, just five points off the play-off places. On the other hand, Lincoln boss Michael Appleton will be taking charge of his first league game in three weeks, due to cup games and the demise of Bury. The club's last game in any competition was a cup replay loss to Ipswich Town over two weeks ago, so they will be looking to finally get back to winning ways.

These two are in the same league as one another for the first time since the 2010/11 season, when Lincoln were relegated to Non-League. In that time, Burton have spent two years in the EFL Championship, whilst Lincoln spent six years in the National League. The last time they met, Albion won 3-1 at home, the only time that City have managed to score in their four meetings. The Imps have in fact only ever picked up one point against the Brewers, so will be searching for a first ever win on Saturday.

A win will give the home side hope that they can make the play-offs, with the away side aiming to reduce relegation fears.

Team news

Clough has insisted that there will be changes to his squad this weekend, as John Joe O'Toole will begin a four-match ban after picking up his second red card of the season on Tuesday. John Brayford and Oliver Sarkic are doubts, whilst Reece Hutchinson and Joe Sbarra will be monitored ahead of the game.

Meanwhile Appleton will be without winger Bruno Andrade for at least two months after he tore his hamstring in their last match. Michael Bostwick however could make a return on Saturday after nearly three months out. Michael O'Connor continues his recovery and is unlikely to feature.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Line-up

Burton Albion:

(4-3-3) O'Hara, Nartey, Wallace, Buxton, Daniel, Edwards, Quinn, Fraser, Akins, Boyce, Templeton

Lincoln City:

(4-2-3-1) Vickers, Eardley, Bostwick, Shackell, Toffolo, Morrell, Grant, Anderson, Payne, Hesketh, Walker

Key Clashes

Richard Nartey v Jake Hesketh

Young full-back Richard Nartey is getting his first taste of professional football at Burton, with the 21-year old joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer. He has been a regular in the side since the move, being generally impressive in his 17 appearances so far. And he will be looking to continue that as he comes up against Lincoln's Jake Hesketh, who spent the first half of last season at Burton. The winger on loan from Southampton had to bide his time before becoming a first-team regular at Lincoln, but now is hoping to prove that the position on the left is his.

Kieran Wallace v Tyler Walker

With the suspension of O'Toole in midweek, Burton are likely to call upon versatile defender Kieran Wallace as his replacement. The 24-year old, who had a brief loan at Lincoln in 2015, is another of Clough's summer acquisitions, and has played a key part for his new employers so far this season. On Saturday he will be tasked with nullifying the threat of fellow Nottingham Forest academy player Tyler Walker. Walker has been Lincoln's main goal outlet since his arrival, scoring eight times in all, which is a tally that he will be looking to add to this weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

What the managers have said

Burton boss Clough discussed Lincoln's adjustment post Danny Cowley with the club's media, believing them to be in a period of transition. He said:

“I think when a manager's been there as long as Danny Cowley was at Lincoln and has such a success, whenever someone else comes in there's going to be a period of adjustment.”

“And I think that is what Lincoln are going through at the moment.”

“There will be a little difference in the style of play and when a manager has been there so long, some players will be ingrained in the way of playing.”

In the other camp, Lincoln manager Appleton spoke to Radio Lincolnshire, ensuring that his side are raring to go after their extended break. He said:

“It's one we're looking forward to, it's an extended break that we didn't choose to have.”

“I think from our point of view, I can absolutely assure you that the players and staff are chomping at the bit, just as much as our fans will be.”

“It has been a long time, there has been an opportunity for us to regroup, and hopefully we'll come back really strong after this period that we've had out.”