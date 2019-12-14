Frank Lampard admits fatigue may have led to Chelsea loss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hinted at "tiredness" being a factor in his side's recent performances as the Blues slipped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to injury struck Bournemouth.

Dan Gosling scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute to condemn Lampard's side to a fourth Premier League defeat in their last five league games.

After the match, Lampard was reluctant to use tiredness as an excuse but did hint at it affecting his sides recent performances.

He said: "I don't hang onto tiredness, it is a possible factor, but I don't want to say it now."

"West Ham organised and stopped us playing, Everton, Bournemouth."

This recent slump for Chelsea has been a surprise to many considering the start Lampard's side made to the season.

But the Chelsea boss himself did warn that his team were not as good as many expected earlier in the season when his side was winning games for fun.

"I am disappointed but I did feel," Lampard admitted. "I got asked in press conferences when we were winning. People said how good we were but I was guarded against that."

There is no doubt this seasons home performances and overall form at Stamford Bridge has been up to an acceptable standard, and Frank Lampard was not scared to suggest why after the match.

He said: "In front of our home fans, it is clear now, we are not playing well enough or getting results.

"We are not creating enough chances. We created two or three chances today and we need to take them.

"The fans weren't excited today and they shouldn't be."

Another aspect of the game which reflected the Blues poor home performance in this match and the past few matches was the poor possession play.

He said: "Centre back to centre back, full back to full back, back to centre back, back to full back and I don’t want to come and see that."

Lampard's side next have a chance to turn around this poor recent form in the Premier League when they face Jose Mourinho's rejuvenated Tottenham side in the London derby next Sunday.

Before that though, the Blues could see their lead in the top four race being cut down to just two points maximum if Manchester United defeat Everton this weekend.

There could also be gains for Tottenham and Arsenal in the top four race if they win their respective games this weekend.