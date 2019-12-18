The lowdown on Liverpool's Club World Cup opponents Monterrey

Liverpool will look to secure a place in the final of the Club World Cup when they face Monterrey of Mexico on Wednesday evening.

This is the Reds' first competitive meeting with a team outside Europe since their last outing in this competition fourteen years ago. So what can they expect to face?

How did Monterrey get here?

They won the North American equivalent of the Champions League for the fourth time this decade, defeating fellow Mexican side Tigres in the final.

Last Saturday, they set-up a meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side by edging to a 3-2 victory against Qatari outfit Al-Sadd.

Back in 2012, they finished third in this competition, having been beaten in the last four by Liverpool's domestic rivals Chelsea. Former Red Fernando Torres was among the goals in the 3-1 win.

Who are their key players?

There should be a number of names on the Monterrey team sheet that Reds fans recognise.

Vincent Janssen joined in the summer following an unsuccessful spell at Spurs, but looks to be out injured.

Leading the line in his place will be Rogelio Funes Mori, twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro, who drew the ire of the Anfield faithful when he gestured towards the Toffees' badge after injuring Divock Origi in April 2016.

Funes Mori has scored 94 goals in 184 appearances for the Mexican team.

They can also call upon winger Maximiliano Meza, who featured for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, and veteran defender Miguel Layun, who spent time on loan at Watford in the 2015/16 season.

Lesser-known names to watch out for include attacking midfield trio Dorlan Pabon, Rodolfo Pizarro and the impressive Jesus Gallardo.

33-year-old centre-back Nicolas Sanchez will spearhead the effort to keep Liverpool's fearsome attack at bay, flanked by the equally experienced Leonel Vangioni, formerly of AC Milan.

Who is their manager?

Antonio Mohamed began his second stint in the Rayados dugout when he took over from the struggling Diego Alonso in the autumn.

A no.10, he spent almost all of his playing career in Latin America and at one stage turned out for Monterrey.

He is only 49 years old but he has already been in management for 16 years, with only a single foray into Europe at Celta Viga for the early part of the 2018/19 season.

And what is their style of play?

There is, as ever, no clear answer to this question, but a few trends have emerged.

The club's former manager, Hector Hugo Egui, has observed some similarities with Liverpool's approach.

"He [Mohamed] plays a lot on the counter-attack and puts emphasis on pressing and quickly trying to recover the ball when his team has lost it," he told Bleacher Report.

But he was also keen to stress that Mohamed does not want his players to feel in any way restricted.

"He's a good motivator," he explained. "He doesn't complicate things. His ideas are very clear, straightforward.

"He gives his players a lot of freedom on the pitch, to be themselves—providing them with the room to make their own decisions, to create openings in attack—but always related to the systems he has been working on during the week."

The winner of Wednesday's game will face Flamengo in Saturday's showpiece, with the loser taking on Al-Hilal in the third-place match shortly before.