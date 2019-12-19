Jack Rodwell training with Sheffield United

Former England international Jack Rodwell is training with Sheffield United after being released from Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

The 28-year-old is has been without a club since leaving Ewood Park, and has been given a chance by Blades boss, Chris Wilder who said: "He is obviously a very talented player who should be playing Premier League football regularly but for one reason or another he isn't."

Despite being in training with the Yorkshire side, Wilder has stated that Rodwell isn't on trial and he is "just in for a few days".

Rodwell no stranger to the top flight

The central midfielder who has three international caps for England already has plenty of top flight experience despite not making an appearance in the Premier League since 2017.

The now free agent started his career at Everton where broke onto the scene in the 2007/08 season and went on to make 109 appearances for the Toffees before moving to the then-champions Manchester City in 2012.

Rodwell then spent two years at the Etihad Stadium where he picked up a Premier League medal in 2014, he then left for Sunderland that summer. He then spent a controversial fours years at the Stadium of Light before having his contract cancelled in 2018.

After leaving Rovers, Rodwell was reportedly linked with a move to Italian giants, Roma in October, however no move materialised and his hunt for a new club went on.

Wilder also looking else where

Wilder also revealed that Sheffield United are looking at a number of new faces as well as Rodwell: "We are possibly looking at two or three players coming into the group, not big changes, maybe a couple going out."