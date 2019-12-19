Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Preview: Blades looking to continue their hunt for Europe

Sheffield United will be hoping to continue their impressive away league form as they face Brighton & Hove Albion in Gameweek 18 of the Premier League campaign.

Brighton will be hoping to move even further away from the drop zone as they currently sit five points clear in 12th, as the halfway point of the season grows ever closer.

The meeting at the Amex Stadium will be the first time the two sides have met in the Premier League, and the first time the Seagulls have ever hosted the Blades at the stadium.

Last time out

The home side picked up a point in their last outing, as they drew 1-1 with fierce rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Despite taking the lead through Neal Maupay just after the break, a goal from Wilfried Zaha meant Graham Potter's side left South London with just a point.

Chris Wilder's side went one better in their last fixture as they defeated Aston Villa 2-0 at Bramall Lane. Two second half goals from John Fleck gave the Blades the win, moving them just four points behind the top four.

Last time they met

The last time the two sides locked horns came way back in 2006 when the Blades defeated the Seagulls 3-1 at Bramall Lane in the Championship. Goals from Phil Jagielka, Paul Ifill and Michael Tonge gave the Yorkshire victory in a campaign that seen them promoted to the Premier League.

Recent form

Potter's side head into the clash unbeaten in their last three games after picking up a win against Arsenal and two draws against Wolves and Crystal Palace.

The Blades will be hoping to carry on their rich vein of form going into this one, after recording just one defeat in 10 games, picking up four wins and five draws in that time.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

The hosts will be without Solly March and Jose Izquierdo, whilst Aaron Connoly still remains a doubt after missing the draws at Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Blades boss, Wilder without last week's star of the show Fleck after the midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season alongside his brace in the win over Aston Villa.