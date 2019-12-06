Norwich vs Sheffield United Preview: Can the Blades bounce back after VAR drama?

Norwich City welcome Sheffield United to Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon with both teams looking to bounce back after disappointing home results in mid-week.

Norwich lost 2-1 to Southampton whilst Sheffield United were sub-par in their defeat to Newcastle United in a game that was dominated by the controversial VAR decision that allowed Newcastle's second goal to stand.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told the BBC after the game: "This game in a heartbeat has changed.

"This game now is completely different to what I experienced as a 16-year-old lad as an apprentice.

"I don't know where it is going and it is sucking the life out of me and the supporters.

Blades undefeated on the road

The Blades come into this game unbeaten away from home this season and they have proven a difficult team to break down; keeping five clean sheets this season.

Sheffield United have drawn six of their seven away games, only picking up three points against Everton.

It took the Blades only 62 seconds to open the scoring last time on the road with November player of the month candidate Lys Mousset firing in them in front against Wolves in a game that finished 1-1.

Mixed home form for the Canaries

Norwich currently sit in 19th place, four points adrift of safety.

The home form for Daniel Farke's team has been very varied from losing 2-0 to bottom side Watford to outplaying the champions Manchester City in a 3-2 victory.

Last time at Carrow Road they were unlucky not to pick up all three points against Arsenal, with Todd Cantwell impressing throughout the game.

Wilder praises Norwich

Sheffield United and Norwich were the two teams that gained automatic promotion last season. The two games last season were very close, with the Blades winning late on at Bramall Lane and the points being split at Carrow Road.

Norwich ran out as champions last season and Wilder was full of praise for Daniel Farke's side.

He told the club's media: "They were the outstanding team in the Championship last season. I was delighted to get as close as we did to them.”

Two years ago there was a bit of tension between the two sides after Norwich's 1-0 win at Bramall Lane because of a number of actions United felt were not in the spirit of the game such as the continual time-wasting from Norwich. This led to Wilder having a passionate post match interview where he vented his frustration.

When asked about it now he told the Sheffield Star: "It was me just being a grumpy old git."

Key Battle: Teemu Pukki vs John Egan

Teemu Pukki started the season in fantastic form and his goals earned what could be very valuable points for Norwich come the end of the season. He has recently had a bit of a goal drought but it ended against Arsenal and now has two goals in his last two games.

John Egan is at the centre of the back-line for the Blades and is the only defender to stay back when the Blades are looking to get forward. Pukki will be looking to isolate him so get in the correct areas so he can carry on his goalscoring form.

Egan has been one of the most consistent performers for the Blades this season but will have to be at his absolute best to nullify the top scorer from the Championship last season.

Predicted line ups

There are no fresh injuries for both sides following the midweek action.

Norwich (4-2-3-1) Krul - Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram - Amadou, Trybull - Cantwell, McLean, Hernández - Pukki

Sheffield United (5-3-2) Henderson - Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens - Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck - McGoldrick, Mousset