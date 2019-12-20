Coventry City vs Lincoln City preview: Can the Sky Blues continue their impressive St Andrews form?

Lincoln came out on top when these sides last met in April 2018, can they do so again on Saturday?

The festive football period is well and truly upon us, as fans dig into the EFL action coming thick and fast. There is promise for plenty of League One crackers this weekend, with teams hoping their wishes are fulfilled early.

A particularly interesting tie taking place on Saturday is between high-flying Coventry City and newly resurgent Lincoln City, who will both be looking to head into Christmas on the back of a positive result.

Story behind the game

Coventry go into the game with the second best home record in the league, despite not playing their games at the Ricoh Arena. Although Lincoln will take solace from the fact that Mark Robins' side's only home loss was to strugglers Tranmere Rovers. They will however be looking for their first league win in over a month, after picking up just two points in their last three games.

Meanwhile, Lincoln boss Michael Appleton will be aiming for three straight wins and clean sheets, after back-to-back victories over Burton Albion and Tranmere. Recent results have propelled the Imps away from the relegation zone, and are now looking up instead of down.

These two are rarely in the same league as one another, with the 2017/18 season being their only meetings since the early 1960s. Both fixtures we were won by the away team during that year, in which Coventry were promoted via the play-offs. The game at the Ricoh saw the men in red and white win 4-2, so they will be hoping that a change of stadium doesn't change the result.

Both teams know a win here will be massive in terms of confidence and momentum heading into the hectic Christmas schedule.

Team news

Midfielder Wesley Jobello and young defender Josh Pack will both be absent, remaining out through injury. Otherwise, Robins is able to name a full strength team for Saturday's game, which is vital for the busy period.

In the other camp, Appleton remains without experienced duo Jason Shackell and Michael O'Connor, who aren't likely to return until at least the New Year. Dangerous winger Bruno Andrade is also out with a torn hamstring, not due back until February.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Line-up

Coventry City:

(4-2-3-1) Marosi, Dabo, Hyam, McFadzean, Rose, McCallum, Kelly, Westbrooke, Shipley, Allen, Biamou.

Lincoln City:

(4-2-3-1) Vickers, Eardley, Bostwick, Bolger, Toffolo, Morrell, Chapman, Anderson, Grant, Hesketh, Akinde.

Key Clashes

Dom Hyam v John Akinde

Defender Dom Hyam had his 24th birthday this week, and has celebrated by signing a new contract which keeps him at the club until at least 2021. The Scotsman has been been with the club since 2017, so will be aiming to help them to another promotion. However, his more immediate task will be to stop Lincoln's targetman John Akinde. The former Barnet striker has impressed of late, scoring the only goal of the game in their win over Tranmere, and will be looking to nail down his starting place over the club's top scorer Tyler Walker.

Maxime Biamou v Michael Bostwick

In terms of goal threats, Coventry will be hoping frontman Maxime Biamou will be up to the task. Having missed a full year of football due to an ACL injury, the Frenchman has had to adjust back into playing regular football, meaning he has scored just three goals so far this season. On Saturday he will find himself with the challenge of getting past no-nonsense defender Michael Bostwick, who is one of the few players to have played in the last fixture between these two. The centre-back has recently returned from a near three month lay-off, but is performing like he was never gone, and fans will be hoping for a similar level this weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

What the managers have said

Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club's media that he is expecting a tough test against a Lincoln side that are doing well. He said:

“Lincoln have been building year on year and the previous management were backed and rightly so. The Cowley brothers were outstanding for Lincoln.”

“Michael Appleton has done well and he's trying to stamp his authority on them and it's going to take time.”

“They've had a couple of adverse results, but other than that they've been pretty solid and they've had two wins in a row with no goals conceded.”

Meanwhile Lincoln manager Michael Appleton has return the sentiment, stating to local journalists how good a side Coventry are. He said:

“Coventry have had a tough time of it. Mark (Robins) has done ever so well. They're a club that's used to a bit of adversity.”

“They've clearly used it to their advantage, almost an us against everyone else type of attitude.”

“They play really good football, and we are going to have our hands full to make sure we stop that this week.”