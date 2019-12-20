Ruthless Arteta impresses on first day as new Arsenal boss

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has warned his squad of underachievers he will be 'ruthless' in restoring the club to its former glory.

The north Londoners announced the former Gunners midfielder as their head coach on Friday afternoon.

With the club languishing in 10th place having picked up only five league wins in 17 matches the board acted to appoint the highly-rated Arteta as permanent boss.

Mikel Arteta impresses in first press conference as Arsenal boss

Speaking to a packed press conference at the Emirates including VAVEL, Arteta showed he is under no illusions as to the size of his task in restoring the club as a Premier League powerhouse - while displaying a steely resolve and determination to succeed in the task ahead.

"I have learned to be ruthless," he warned his new charges,' adding: "It was always a dream for me [to come back].

"I said one day hopefully I can come back here when I am ready. If I didn't feel ready for this, I wouldn't be sitting in this chair.

"I completely understand [supporters] concerns: It is the only thing I can say - but I try to convince them I am prepared. I will give every drop of blood for this football club to make them better.

"[My priority is to] change the energy. I was here last week with Manchester City and I was a little down with what was going on."

With revenues falling after missing out on the promised land of Champions League riches for three years in a row, allied with growing supporter discontent as well as a number of senior players underperforming, the 37-year-old San Sebastian-born boss is seen as the man to reinvigorate the north London giants in becoming only the 20th man to lead Arsenal since the club was founded in 1886.

Arteta joined from Manchester City where he was a trusted confidant to Pep Guardiola in his role as a coach.

Arteta: Relationship with Pep remains good

He was quick to praise his former boss saying: "The relationship between him and me is incredibly good.

"Obviously he was sad and the timing wasn't the best for him but he understood. If I had admiration for him before, after working with him I can't explain."

Arteta was recruited after former boss Unai Emery was sacked last month after a poor run of form which saw the Gunners hopes of a top four finish quickly evaporate.

With interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg unable to stop the rot after only one win in the five matches he took charge in since Emery's departure the board took the step of luring Arteta to the Emirates.

However, Arteta's task is huge in restoring the Gunners to their former glory.

"When Arsenal knock on any door it is hard to say no," he said. "When they knock on my door, with them in my heart, it is very difficult," adding: "We need immediate impact, start winning games and raise the confidence of the players.

"We need to engage the fans."

With big name players such as Mesut Ozil showing on field petulance after kicking his gloves away after Ljungberg substituted the £350,000 a week star during the disappointing 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, Arteta faces challenges on and off the field in restoring unity to a troubled squad.

Arteta will give Ozil a chance

However the impressive Arteta is prepared to give Ozil a chance to impress.

He said of the misfiring creative midfielder: "He is a massive player for this football club."

To add to the issues Arteta faces, current captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is stalling on putting pen to paper on a new Arsenal deal after his representatives shelved contract.

Yet, given Arteta's impressive first performance as Gunners boss there is a genuine feeling the former Arsenal man can reinvigorate the club.

Arteta also paid tribute to interim head coach Ljungberg adding that he had yet to speak with the Swede who will be in charge of the Gunners at Goodison Park when they take on Everton on Saturday lunchtime kickoff at Goodison Park.