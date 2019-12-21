RUMOUR: Chelsea close in on Jadon Sancho transfer

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

This is according to The Sun, and is also being reported by the likes of the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail.

The fee being touted around is reportedly close to the £120 million mark.

The Blues are working on a deal that could see them splash out a club-record fee on one of England's (and the world's) brightest young talents.

if the West London club are successful in completing the signing of the 19-year-old, then they would have beaten off competition from other Premier League rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

It is understood that Frank Lampard is a huge admirer of the winger and a marquee signing like this could be a real possibility with Roman Abramovich preparing to back the current Chelsea boss in the next transfer windows.

Eden Hazard's replacement

Frank Lampard has made no secret of his desire to bring in attacking reinforcements in the next transfer windows to help fill the void left by Eden Hazard's departure for Real Madrid.

And it's not difficult to pinpoint why the Chelsea boss has put Sancho top of his wish list.

Sancho scored 12 goals and was responsible for 14 assists as he was voted into the Bundesliga team of the season last year.

In doing so he became the youngest player in Dortmund's history to reach double figures in league goals in a season.

And the wide man has continued his electric form this campaign, with nine goals and nine assists already so far.

Those are the kind of figures Hazard provided for Chelsea – a return which Lampard has admitted is lacking in his current squad.

Logistics of any possible deal

It is understood that the German outfit are determined to keep the winger until the end of the season.

With that in mind, one option would be to clinch the transfer in January and loan Sancho back to Dortmund- the same kind of terms the Blues agreed with Borussia for Christian Pulisic last January.

It's not impossible to see why Sancho would want to join Chelsea. There is still a good chance that the blues could secure Champions League football for next season despite recent poor run.

It is also known that the current Dortmund winger was a boyhood Chelsea fan. The fact that the 19-year-old also has a good relationship to other English Chelsea players like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori works in the benefit of the club when/if they try and persuade the young star to join the club.

The alternatives to Sancho

Despite Sancho being the main target for the Blues, it is understood that the 19-year-old isn't the only winger that Chelsea are looking at ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea reportedly are highly interested in completing an £80 million pound deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Other wingers that are being targeted by the West-Londoners include the likes of Leon Bailey, Samuel Chukwueze and Hakim Ziyech.

However it is still unclear whether these are alternatives or extra wingers that Lampard wants to sign - especially considering the fact that both Willian and Pedro are likely to leave the club once this season ends.