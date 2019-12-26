Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview: Champions face tough test at Molineux

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City turns with the ball under pressure from Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester City will be out for revenge as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in game week 19 of the Premier League.

Wolves got the better of the Blues earlier on in the season at the Etihad Stadium, and there is no doubt Pep Guardiola will be hoping to right that wrong as his side look to catch table-toppers, Liverpool.

Last time out

The hosts recorded an impressive victory in their last outing as they came from 1-0 down to defeat Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road. Despite falling behind to a Todd Cantwell opener, two second half goals from Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez gave Nuno Espirito Santo an important three points on the road.

City also came from behind to pick up three points after they beat high-flying Leicester City 3-1 at the Etihad. A Jamie Vardy strike gave the Foxes an early lead, however goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Gabriel Jesus gave the Champions a well deserved win.

Last time they met

The last time the two sides locked horns was an afternoon to forget for Guardiola and his side as Wolves ran out 2-0 winners back in October. Despite dominating for the most part, City were undone thanks to a late brace from Adama Traore, giving the Black Country side their first win at the Etihad Stadium.

Recent form

The home side go into the clash in a rich vein of form which has seen them pick up just one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions, with their only loss coming in a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues also head into the game in similar form with just one defeat in their last nine outings, the only loss coming in the Manchester Derby, as Manchester United ran out 2-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

Team news

The hosts will be without long term, injured absentees, Wily Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White whilst the star from October's meeting, Traore is expected to be involved after recovering from a shoulder problem.

Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, David Silva and John Stones will all miss the clash through injury whilst Sergio Aguero will only feature on the bench despite coming on against Leicester City last week.